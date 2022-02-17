Culprits Cast Identified For New British Drama Coming to Disney+

The official list of cast members for Disney+ latest series Culprits has been revealed. The drama series revolves around a heist by a group of people that do not go well together. But the show takes a dark turn after the heist is completed and the group members go their separate ways.

As a killer gets on the loose and one by one the heist members begin getting killed. The paranoia between each member of being next sets in as they all try to find out who the killer is. Is it one of them or does someone know their secret? And why is the killer hell-bent on killing all of them? Get ready to watch Culprits when it releases on Disney+.

Directed by J Blakeson and Claire Oakley, the eight-episode series, Culprits, will have the following cast members:

Nathan Stewart-Jarrett as Joe

Eddie Izzard as Vincent

Gemma Arterton as Dianne

Kirby Howell-Baptiste as Officer

Niamh Algar as Psycho

Kevin Vidal as Jules

Kamel El Basha as Youssef

Ned Dennehy as Devil

Tara Abboud as Azar

With such a great cast and storyline, we are sure Culprits is going to be a hit.

Has Filming for Culprits Begun?

Yes, the cast has been finalized and the filming for Culprits has begun. Right now, filming for the British series is ongoing in Canada. Filming will also take place in the UK and Spain.

Disney+ will be releasing Culprits for viewers all around the world. But when? The answer to this question still remains a mystery.

The official release date for the British drama series still needs to be announced. According to us, the eight-episode series will be released earliest by late 2022. A more realistic release date would be in early or mid-2023.

This is because filming has just begun and there are multiple locations where filming has to get completed. Then, post-production will also take a while. Either way, as soon as Disney+ announces a release date, we will share it with you here.

Culprits Trailer

A trailer for Culprits still has to be released. As filming has just recently begun, there will be some time until viewers can get a glimpse of the trailer. According to us, a trailer or teaser will be shared in late 2022 or the beginning of 2023. But if anything is made official soon, we will share it here.

