Altered Carbon Season 3 Release Date, Synopsis, Trailer and Much More

The Altered Carbon saga available on Netflix is a popular sci-fi series. It is a Netflix original series that is based on a novel released in 2002 with the same name written by Richard K. Morgan. The series of Altered Carbon Season revolves around the adventures of Takeshi Kovacs and his identities. The first season of Altered Carbon premiered on Netflix back in 2018 and it had 10 episodes.

The story of Altered Carbon is such that it pictures a cyberpunk dystopian future where the rich people have the privilege to become immortal with the help of sleeve technology and on the other hand, the poor people have to fight for their survival.

Even though Altered Carbon Season 3 was popular amongst the sci-fi fans, unfortunately, Altered Carbon Season 3 is canceled. To date, there has been no announcement regarding Altered Carbon Season 3 and therefore, it is unclear whether the series will have a third season or not.

This is disappointing news for the people who enjoyed watching Altered Carbon Season because they are left with many unanswered questions. Netflix in August 2020, announced that just after two mere seasons, Altered Carbon Season 3 is canceled.

Altered Carbon Season 3: Cast

Even before the official announcement of the cancellation of Altered Carbon Season 3, there were no rumors that speculated the cast of ​​Altered Carbon Season 3. However, if Altered Carbon Season 3 is ever made, it will be safe to assume that the audience will get to see many familiar faces.

The original cast of Altered Carbon includes Chris Conner, Renne Elise Goldsberry, Dichen Lachman, Will Yun Lee, Martha Higareda, Ato Essandoh, Joel Kinnaman, and James Purefoy.

Altered Carbon Season 3: Plot

The series of Altered Carbon takes place 360 years ahead of the present time and the series begins in the year 2384 in Bay City, a futuristic metropolis. In the future, the people will have a device named cortical stack which allows them to record the memories and consciousness of the people, and then, it is implanted in the back of the neck.

In the series, the sleeves are used to refer to both physical human, and synthetic bodies. The cortical stack can only be made with the help of materials available on Harlan’s World and it can be transferred to a new human body after a person dies. Also, the people of this futuristic metropolis can also be killed by destroying their slack.

The rich people of this futuristic city have the power to change their bodies with the help of clones and store their storage of stack in satellites and therefore, they get the power to be immortal. Finally, the story revolves around Takeshi Kovacs who has mercenary skills.

What makes him special is the fact that he is the lone surviving soldier of Envoys. Envoys refer to a rebel group that is fighting against the new world and they have been defeated previously. After the defeat, Meth Laurens Bancroft, a 300-year-old person pulls out his stack from prison and gives him a new life to solve the murder mystery of Bancroft’s own.

Altered Carbon Season 2 begins in the early 2410s when Kovacs is shown wearing a new sleeve. The second series revolves around his search for his lost life. If Altered Carbon Season 3 comes into the picture, it will be about the consequences of double stacking and the relationship of Poe with Dig.

Apart from that, Altered Carbon Season 3 will provide the unanswered questions of the previous season. Such questions include what actually happened to Kovacs and Reileen, his sister.

Altered Carbon Season 3: Trailer

With the official announcement that Altered Carbon Season 3 will not be there, it is safe to say there is no trailer of Altered Carbon Season 3.