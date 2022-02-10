Nike LeBron 19 Valentine’s Day DH8460-900 Got a Release Date | SBD

Valentine’s Day is around the corner and to celebrate the same LeBron James and Nike have decided to come together to launch special footwear. To mark the celebration of Valentine’s Day, Nike LeBron 19 “Valentine’s Day”, the King’s signature lineage has been unveiled.

What makes this product unique is the playful hoops that are specially curated for people who love colors. The all-new sneaker is a play of mint, pastel yellows, and pink. In addition to that, one also enjoys the desaturated and bold shade and purple-accented laces with floral mosaic on the thread and multi-color air unit.

Nike LeBron 19 was unveiled recently to celebrate Valentine’s Day and therefore, even though the release date of it is not officially announced, one can expect it in February 2022 itself. However, there are still possibilities of delay owing to the supply chain issues in the company.

One will have to wait for the official announcement by Nike to know about the release date of Nike LeBron 19.

Nike LeBron 19: Specs

The most striking feature of Nike LeBron 19 is its colorful appearance. The synthetic upper portion of the sneakers features a colorless aesthetic. However, to create a balance, pink grid patterns are marked throughout Nike LeBron 19. The rear end of Nike LeBron 19 sports a pastel orange window that houses tiny swooshes and it is further outlined with milky yellow trim.

The midsole of Nike LeBron 19 is split between hot pink back molds and minty green at the forefront. To celebrate Valentine’s Day, the interior of the tongues is decorated in a floral manner. Further, to stick with the love theme of the month, the sneakers come with heart-shaped tags that feature an image of Cupid and a basketball icon with an arrow that runs through the throat. Apart from the tag, one can find additional inspired images of the Cupid in the insoles and heels.

The design of Nike LeBron 19 further indicates that there are TPU overlays present along the heel and midfoot and at the top of the tongue, one can see the crown logo of King James. Locked-in fit is guaranteed in Nike LeBron 19, thanks to the integrated Flywire cables in the sneaker. The design is finally completed with dual-chambered Max Air under the heels and forefoot Zoom Air unit.

According to sources, Nike LeBron 19 will be a part of the Sole Collector of All-Star collection of 2022 and the sneaker is inspired by popular candy, Sweethearts. It needs to be noted that LeBron Raymond James Sr. who inspired Nike LeBron 19 is a 37-year old American basketball player who is known for his historic games.

Nike LeBron 19 is the nineteenth shoe collection that is designed by Jason Petrie, Senior Footwear Designer and it belongs to the signature collection of LeBron James.

Nike LeBron 19: Price

The retail price tag of Nike LeBron 19 is $200 USD. The price of Nike LeBron 19 is fairly reasonable because Nike did not want to keep the price high to ensure that everyone gets a chance to buy Nike LeBron 19. The style code of Nike LeBron 19 is DH8460-900.

Nike LeBron 19: Where To Buy

Nike LeBron 19 will be available for purchase soon on the official website of Nike and selected retailers.

At the very first glance, the customer will notice the beautiful floral design present in the outsole and inner bootie. Apart from the wonderful design, what makes Nike LeBron 19 truly a masterpiece is the comfort that it will provide owing to the amalgamation of dual-chamber Max Air, forefoot Zoom Air Unit and Flywire cable.

The revolutionary design, the love theme, and the comfort make Nike LeBron 19 a statement piece.