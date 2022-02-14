Peacemaker’ Finale: What is the Release Date and Time For The DC Show’s Episode 8?

Dc fans are up for an incredible ride in the Peacemaker finale episode 8. The show has reached complete other levels of craziness and after episode 7, fans can expect to see anything happen. As the team tries to bring an end to their mission.

Created by James Gunn, Peacemaker is the first DC Extended Universe (DCEU) television series which was made official in September 2020 as a part of HBO Max. After this announcement, casting began. And soon after shooting in Vancouver, Canada for The Suicide Squad Spinoff series began.

The show premiered on January 13, 2022, and has been receiving a positive response since. Now, it is time for the Peacemaker finale episode 8 to release soon. And here are all the details regarding it.

When will Peacemaker Finale be Released?

Since episode 8 will be the Peacemaker finale episode, it will be released on Thursday, February 17, 2022. The timings for the finale of the season will be 12:01 a.m. PT and 3:01 a.m. ET.

Peacemaker every episode to date has been released on Thursday. Here is a list of them all.

Episodes 1 to 3: Jan 13, 2022

Episode 4: Jan 20, 2022

Episode 5: Jan 27, 2022

Episode 6: Feb 3, 2022

Episode 7: Feb 10, 2022

Episode 8: Feb 17, 2022

Where Can You Watch Peacemaker Finale Episode 8?

All episodes of Peacemaker have aired on HBO Max. Episode 8 will also be released on the same platform. To watch it, viewers should have a subscription for HBO Max which costs $9.99 per month.

However, this version is not ad-free. And for an ad-free version, viewers need to pay a bit more i.e. $14.99 per month. Both these versions will not only allow you to watch Peacemaker but also many more interesting titles the platform has to offer.

What did Will Happen in Peacemaker Finale Episode 8?

The entire episode has been kept as a huge secret and director James Gunn is making sure that there are no slip-ups. He even teased recently about the last episode of season 1 saying that it has some big top secret surprises. This clearly means fans should be ready to get their minds blown by James Gunn’s craziness.

The peacemaker finale episode is named “It’s Cow or Never” hinting that the team needs to get together to kill Cow once and forever. The 45-minute episode contains the fate of everyone on the planet because if the cow doesn’t get killed, the butterflies won’t end. These butterflies will then in no time conquer the planet.

Obviously, killing the cow is going to be harder than ever for the team. And a few characters might even be killed in the process. There might even be a chance of a cliffhanger indicating at season 2. After all, season 1 has been no less than a huge success. For now, all fans can do is wait for a couple of days for the Peacemaker finale to air.

Peacemaker Cast

Here is a list of the entire Peacemaker cast that has kept viewers on the edge of their seats in every episode.

John Cena as Christopher Smith / Peacemaker

Danielle Brooks as Leota Adebayo

Chukwudi Iwuji as Clemson Murn

Freddie Stroma as Adrian Chase / Vigilante

Jennifer Holland as Emilia Harcourt

Steve Agee as John Economos

Robert Patrick as August “Auggie” Smith / White Dragon

Lochlyn Munro as Larry Fitzgibbon

Nhut Le as Judomaster

Elizabeth Ludlow as Keeya

Rizwan Manji as Jamil

Christopher Heyerdahl as Caspar Locke

Alison Araya as Amber Calcaterra

Annie Chang as Sophie Song

Some of these members have died in the past episodes. And some might die in the finale episode 8. But, fans will have to watch it to find out how many of them finally survive in the end.