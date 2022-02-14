Harry Potter: Magic Awakened Sets 2022 Global Release Date Confirmed?

Gear up Potter Heads because another Harry Potter Game is coming to your consoles in 2022! Warner Bros. is working in collaboration with NetEase to release Harry Potter: Magic Awakened by the end of this year.

The MMO-RPG ‘free-to-play’ game will allow players to get the whole wizarding experience- from going to Hogwarts to casting spells and mastering their magic. You can find out all the latest details about this exciting new game along with its release date, gameplay, and teaser down below.

Harry Potter: Magic Awakened has already come out in Hong Kong, Taiwan, and Macau all the way back in September 2021. The game has been an absolute hit there! It has broken several records and boasts one of the biggest fanbases in existence.

Now, this mobile game is going to make a global release. The release date is set for 2022. However, we don’t have an exact date or month as of yet.

A lot of months have gone into developing Harry Potter: Magic Awakened. In fact, it may just become the greatest game in the Harry Potter franchise! The President of Warner Bros. Games David Haddad expressed his excitement for its release and said,

“With Harry Potter: Magic Awakened, we have worked jointly with NetEase Games to create the most robust multiplayer experience set in the wizarding world and we are very excited to launch the game globally. Harry Potter: Magic Awakened utilizes the best-in-class development and publishing capabilities of both NetEase Games and Warner Bros. Games to bring players a captivating gameplay experience with compelling features, an in-depth collectible card system, and beautifully distinct art style.”

Harry Potter: Magic Awakened Gameplay

The game begins with you choosing between becoming a young witch or a wizard. Then, you get your Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry acceptance letter. You can customize your character and begin your magical journey.

The game covers everything that Potter Heads want, from going to Diagon Alley for purchasing school supplies to experiencing the Sorting Hat ceremony. The fun doesn’t stop here though! You’ll even get to compete in the Duelling Club and play Quidditch!

Harry Potter: Magic Awakened features all the main Harry Potter characters and some new ones as well. You’ll learn charms and spells that are cast through cards. The spells are more than 70 in number. You will learn them in class, in the library, or by unlocking them as rewards. The gameplay is focused on strategy building and accumulating magical knowledge.

The game features lots of challenges, trials, dueling fights, and much more! Players are required to excel in all of them to become the ultimate wizard/witch!

The gameplay is described as,

“free-to-play immersive collectible card (CCG) and massively multiplayer [online] (MMO) wizarding dueling game featuring a blend of strategy roleplay (RPG).”

Registering For Harry Potter: Magic Awakened

Potter Heads living in Europe, Oceania, and America can now pre-register on Google Play or the official website for the game. Those who preregister will receive a notification regarding the release date. They will also get exclusive in-game rewards once the game launches.

Harry Potter: Magic Awakened is Mobile Game for iOS and Android. You can’t play it on your PC, PS, or any other console.

Trailer

An official trailer for Harry Potter: Magic Awakened is available for streaming on YouTube.

The 40-second trailer features glimpses of the gameplay. It includes players casting spells through cards, battling monsters, and playing quidditch.