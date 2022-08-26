Handmaid’s Tale season 5 trailer, Release Date Revealed

Hulu has released the official trailer for Handmaid’s Tale Season 5, and the footage has shown some intense scenes! The show received a renewal a while ago. In fact, the news about the 5th season came in the middle of the 4th season’s production. After all, the show is one of the most popular ones, so it was inevitable for Hulu to renew it. But will it be the last one? And most importantly, when will the 5th season be released? To find out, continue reading the article!

When will the 5th season of Handmaid’s Tale be released?

Handmaid’s Tale Season 5 will premiere exclusively on Hulu on 14th September 2022. On this day, the first two episodes of the show will come out. And the rest of the episodes will follow the weekly schedule. So, expect a new episode every week on Wednesday.

Now to address the question about Handmaid’s Tale’s future, we do not have a definite answer. But you’ll be pleased to hear that Bruce Miller is not planning on ending the story anytime soon. So, yes, the 5th season will not be the last one. But we shouldn’t be this quick to jump to conclusions. Because many times it happens that the long-term shows get cancelled due to poor ratings.

However, by the looks of the teaser, the 5th one seems to be an equally interesting one. So, we are hoping that the fans will tune in with the same enthusiasm. The creator mentioned that he is not planning on working on this story for long, but at the same time, he has no intentions of ruining the show with a rushed ending. As his main focus is Elisabeth Moss, things will take some time for her to settle! Hence we are looking out for a 6th season as well. Hopefully, Hulu will update us about the renewal soon enough.

Trailer

Whenever the finale of any season airs, it always leaves some dangling plot lines for the following season to cover. Similarly, the cliffhanger of the 4th season’s finale was an overwhelming one too! It left fans in a state of confusion. We were not given any plot details about the 5th season immediately. However, now that we have a trailer for it, the story is starting to make sense.

Check official Trailer:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

It looks like June is about to suffer more in the upcoming season! We derived this conclusion from the official statement issued by Hulu. As we saw in the previous season, June killed Commander Waterford. Every action has a consequence. Similarly, June will also have to pay for what she did. But this will not be the only problem that will keep her busy. In fact, she’ll start to question her existence as well. Things are about to become a lot more difficult for her! Another caption also gave us a hint of what will happen with the other characters. And the official stills from the 5th season are also out. You can have a look at them on the verified Instagram account of the show.

Serena will work on her image. She’ll try to become better in the eyes of people. Commander Lawrence and Gilead will join hands to achieve something that they both want. And on the other side, June, Luke, and Moira will put up resistance with all their might only in hopes of saving Hannah. We really hope that all 4 of them will get the chance to reunite.

The trailer promised an equally nerve-wracking season which will yet again keep you on the edge of your seats. June will not back down! It will show life both in and out of Gilead. Due to June’s actions, the unusual relationship between Aunt Lydia and Commander Lawrence will affect the future of the story. Gilead’s future will be in danger with the current power dynamics. So, things are about to become a lot more interesting! June is the central character. Of course, whatever happens with her will have an everlasting impact on the story of all other characters as well.

Expect the majority of the cast to reprise their respective roles. There will be one addition as well! Genevieve Angelson will join the crew as Mrs. Wheeler!

So, that was everything you needed to know about Handmaid’s Tale Season 5. For more information, stay tuned!