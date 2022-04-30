Haikyuu Season 5 Potential Release Date, Cast, Plot, Renewal Status and Trailer

Haikyuu is one of the most loved animated shows that has managed to mesmerize the viewers with its wonderful narrative and in-depth character of the show and now everyone is wondering if there will be Haikyuu Season 5. The show first started in 2014 and since then, it has remained one of the most loved animated shows. The series revolves around Shy Hinata, a determined middle school student who falls in love with volleyball after watching Karasuno play volleyball on television. To his despair, he soon finds out that no one in school is exactly interested in volleyball. Thanks to his determination, during his mid-school career, manages to convince a few of his friends to join the team to compete. Even though the team is determined to win, they lose the game. The sequel of the series is all about how he fights to secure a position as a volleyball player. The fourth season is now completed and the fans of Haikyuu are looking forward to Haikyuu Season 5. The series belongs to animation, comedy, drama and sports genres.

Haikyuu Season 5 Release Date

The first season of Haikyuu aired in 2014, Haikyuu Season 2 aired in 2015 and Haikyuu Season 3 aired in 2016. The first set of episodes of Haikyuu Season 4 was aired in early 2020 and the second set of the series aired in early 2021. It is expected that the viewers will be able to see the fifth season splitting into two parts too. If that is the case, the first part of Haikyuu Season 5 might air either in the summer or winter of 2022. Previously, it was expected that Season 5 would be out in 2021, however, the same was believed to be delayed because of the Covid-19 pandemic. The pandemic has delayed the production of many series and therefore, this is not a surprise. As the fifth season is not out until 2021, there is a high season that will air in 2022.

Haikyuu Season 5 Plot

Haikyuu Season 4 left the viewers with a massive cliffhanger and because of these cliffhangers, the fans are rooting for Haikyuu Season 5. It can be believed that Season 5 of Haikyuu will be following the aftermath of the game and the next week’s match that will be played against Nekoma High. One might see the Battle At The Garbage Dump in the fifth season if the series follows the manga. Also, if the manga is followed, the viewers might also see the battle between Coach Nekomata and Coach Ukai. Till now, the series was following the manga and one can expect that this will hold true even for the fifth season of the series too.

Haikyuu Season 5 Cast

One can expect to see the casts of Haikyuu Season 4 in Season 5. The expected casts are:

Ayumu Murase as Shoyo Hinata

Kaito Ishikawa as Tobio Kageyama

Yu Hayashi as Ryunosuke Tanaka

Satoshi Hino as Daichi Sawamura

Miyu Irino as Koshi Sugawara

Koki Uchiyama as Kei Tsukishima

Soma Saito as Tadashii Yamaguchi

Nobuhiko Okamoto as Yu Nishinoya

Yoshimasa Hosoya as Asahi Azumane

Hiroshi Kamiya as Ittetsu Takeda

Toshiki Masuda as Chikara Ennoshita

Renewal Status

There is no official confirmation about the renewal of Season 5. However, it is almost confirmed that there will be Season 5 because Season 4 ended with a huge cliffhanger. It is expected that the official confirmation about the renewal of the season will be soon confirmed officially. Once confirmed, we will have a better idea about the release date of the series along with a trailer.

Trailer

The official trailer of the fifth season is still not updated. The trailer of the show will be out soon, once the renewal of Haikyuu Season 5 is out. Till, then, the fans have to wait.

Editor’s pick on what to watch next:

Coraline 2 – When is it coming out?

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 Is Release Date Confirmed by Paramount?

Makoto Shinkai Confirmed November Release Date for Suzume no Tojimari

Opening Sequence Of Ultraman Season 2 Revealed

Shrek 5 Is it Confirmed?