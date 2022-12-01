Date a Live Season 5 Release Date and Renewal Updates

Date a Live is, without any doubt, one of the best Japanese anime that has gained popularity! In the duration of a decade, the series has only secured 4 seasons. This makes fans curious whether there will be the 5th one. Which brings us to the most important question; when will Date a Live Season 5 be released? Most importantly, has the studio confirmed its renewal? To find out all about it, continue reading the article!

It all comes down to the ratings and viewership that the past 4 seasons of the show received. If we compare it to other anime, it is safe to say that Date a Live did far better than others. And there is a reason why the show has been running for 10 years. This means that we do have chances of a 5th season happening.

When will Date a Live Season 5 be released?

Well, great news for the fandom. Because Tsunako has announced that Date a Live Season 5 will happen! Which means we do not have to worry about its cancellations anymore. But there is no release date for the next season.

If we look at the schedule of the 4th one, we can assume that the 5th one will take less time than the 4th one. The reason why the 4th season suffered delays was because of production issues. However, if we are to assume the release date of the 5th one, it will be safe to say that Date a Live Season 5 will premiere somewhere in 2023. But this is just speculation for now. So, it is better not to keep any high hopes.

