Cannon Busters Season 2 Expected Release Date and Renewal Updates

Are you looking for updates about Cannon Busters Season 2? If you are an anime fan, then you must be eagerly waiting for the second season of the Cannon Busters. Here is what we know so far about it:

What is The Show Cannon Busters About?

Cannon Busters follows an eccentric band of adventurers as they embark on a journey to reunite two best friends in the lovely land of Gearbolt. Sam is a high-tech ‘friendship robot’ looking for her missing closest buddy, Prince Kelby, the presumed successor to her beleaguered nation.

Eventually, she is joined by an antiquated, exceptionally intrepid, and badly in need of an updated bot named Casey Turnbuckle on her exploratory journey to the borders of her dominion.

Later on, Philly, a 17-year-old bandit and the youngest wanted vigilante in the kingdom of Gearbolt, decides to join them when he realizes he may be related to them, and the story continues. `

What is the Renewal Status of Cannon Busters 2?

So far, there is no update about season 2 of Cannon Busters. Cannon Busters 2 has not been approved by Netflix as of yet. The likelihood of it being renewed, though, is through the ceiling.

LeSean Thomas, the show’s passionate creator, would not abandon Cannon Busters after the first season’s production. Season 1 was an immense hit amongst the audience. The anime’s executive producer on Netflix has been quite open about his vision for the show. He’s put a lot of effort into its creation and has ambitious aspirations for its future. Furthermore, the cliffhanger at the end of the first season proves there is more to the story. Thomas probably planned on making a follow-up to this masterwork from the start. Now, all we have to do is wait for the green signal from Netflix for the production of season 2. We think we will hear about the show’s renewal soon enough.

As of now, there is news about the release date of Cannon Busters season 2. However, we think Cannon Busters Season 2 may take a little longer to return to Netflix than some of the other animated series. As a result, the duration of the sequel might rival that of the original (around two to three years). Considering how the production has not even started yet, the streamer may delay the production till next year.

What Will Be the Plot of Cannon Busters Season 2?

This fantasy anime takes place in the fictional world of Gearbolt and follows an eccentric band of adventurers as they set out on a mission to reunite two old friends.

S.A.M. and the crew were unable to free Kelby from his kidnappers at the end of the first season. More and more obstacles prevent S.A.M. and Kelby from reuniting as Kelby travels to Mystic Emperor. S.A.M., a high-tech friendship robot, finds out at the very last second that she, too, is a member of the Cannon Busters.

As a result, the upcoming season will feature more of her Cannon Busters self.

Has a teaser or poster been released for Season 2 of Cannon Busters?

Not yet! Since the production has yet to start, there is no trailer available yet. Meanwhile, you can watch the trailer of season 1 to catch up.

Who Will be In the Cast of Cannon Busters Season 2?

Here’s a list of characters we think will be present in Cannon Busters Season 2:

Stephanie Sheh will be Voicing Casey

Kenny Blank will be Voicing Philly, the kid

Kamali Minter will be Voicing Sam

Zeno Robinson will be Voicing Kelby

Mela Lee will be Voicing Dex

Darien Sill Evans will be Voicing Odin

Billy Bob Thompson will be Voicing Locke

