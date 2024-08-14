50 Celebs Who Were Declared Dead By Mistake

Celebrities are famous figures about whom a lot of rumors or speculations keep flying throughout the world. One such rumor like Taylor swift and Lady Gaga Being pregnant has become a constant phenomenon in celebrities life. In the past few years, many celebrities have become the victim of a mistakenly reported death or death hoax, that has taken a toll on their friends and family. So, in this article, we will talk about 50 celebrities who have become the subject of an online death hoax.

Ozzy Osbourne

Legendary singer Ozzy Osbourne is one of the Hollywood celebrities who fell prey to a death hoax. The Black Sabbath frontman stated that he stumbled upon some YouTube videos that claimed he had died. However, in an episode of The Osbournes podcast, he revealed that he has not died and is not going anywhere. Also, he mentioned that he is gonna go up and do some more gigs before he is finished anyway.

Lil Tay

In August 2023, the official Instagram account of Lil Tay announced that she and her brother had died in an unexpected and tragic passing. But one day later, TMZ revealed that the young artist told them that she and her brother were completely fine and that her Instagram account had been hacked by a third party to spread false information. However before Lil Tay actually addressed these rumors, her former manager, Harry Tsang questioned the legitimacy of the death news. He stated that he cannot dismiss and confirm the announcement made by the family, but he will be focused on delivering appropriate and accurate information. In September 2023, Lil Tay accused her misogynist father of faking her death in an Instagram post.

Josh Seiter

Just like Lil Tay, a post was uploaded on the Instagram account of the former Bachelorette star, attributing to his family, that Josh Seiter had passed away following a mental health battle. The news of the reality television star’s death was immediately reported by news outlets which also noted his history of struggles with mental health. However, one day later Seiter posted an Instagram video and announced that he was alive and that the news of his death was a hoax. Also, he revealed that his Instagram account was hacked in the last 24 hours. He also addressed the fan speculations that he faked his own death by saying that these are all false accusations.

King Charles III

In March 2024, some Russian news organizations shared statements regarding the death of King Charles III due to the complications of cancer. This misinformation was spread rapidly through various news sites and social media and also sparked widespread confusion. So, to clarify this, Buckingham Palace shared a statement announcing that the monarch is alive and is continuing with the private and official business. The news spread by certain Russian news outlets is completely false.

Jerry Lee Lewis

In October 2022, TMZ published an incorrect article that claimed that music legend, Jerry Lee Lewis had passed away at the age of 87. Since the false news of his death came out, people were caught in a lot of confusion. A spokesperson of Jerry’s management company revealed later that the news was a hoax and that the veteran celebrity was not dead. He stated that TMZ had published a piece of bogus news, which the news outlet later deleted. However, just two days later he actually died after dealing with some health issues.

Tanya Roberts

In January 2021, some reports surfaced online which claimed that Tanya Roberts had passed away after getting admitted to a hospital for Urinary Tract Infection that turned into sepsis. The news of her death was confirmed to TMZ by the actress’ publicist Mike Pingel and her longtime partner Lance O’Brian, who spoke to the hospital. However, later Lance got a call from the hospital stating that his longtime partner is not dead and is very much alive. But shortly after her mistakenly reported death, Tanya Roberts actually died.

Britney Spears

In 2016, when Sony Music’s official Twitter account was hacked, the famous Britney Spears was victimized by a death hoax. The official account of the company posted a series of tweets claiming that she had died by accident. However, a spokesperson of the pop star quickly stepped in and clarified in a statement that Britney was alive and doing well. The spokesperson also stated that a few internet clowns have done the same thing in the past by spreading wrong information about Britney Spears’ death. Since the clarification, the tweets have been deleted.

George R.R Martin

Another celebrity who became the subject of a death hoax is the famous George R.R. Martin. Following the death of Beatles producer, George Martin, people throughout the world thought that George R.R. Martin has passed away. To clear the air about his death, the famous celebrity wrote via LiveJournal that it was not him who died but actually Sir George Martin, who is the producer of the Beatles. Also, he mentioned that the rumors about his death have been exaggerated.

Jeff Goldblum

In 2009, a website announced in a report that the popular personality, Jeff Goldblum had died after falling from a cliff while he was shooting for a movie in New Zealand. The rumors of his death exploded online, which affected his friends and family. While appearing on Watch What Happens Live, the actor mentioned that it was a death hoax which definitely made his family and friends very sad. His mother called him immediately and asked if he was alive and a friend of his left a tearful and emotional message.

Michael J Fox

In the year 2018, a website similar to Yahoo News published a false article that claimed that the popular actor Michael J Fox had passed away. The article also stated that he was hospitalized due to Parkinson’s disease-related complications, but unfortunately died due to pneumonia. Also, the website stated that the actor’s death has been confirmed by his doctors. However, when the misinformation started to explode, it was announced that the news of Fox’s death was completely false and that he was alive.

Zach Braff

Zach Braff is one of those celebrities who became a victim of a recent death hoax. While appearing on Alan Carr: Chatty Man, the well-known actor revealed that someone made a very believable CNN page and announced his death. He revealed that a fan was trying to play a prank on his friend. Zach Braff mentioned that after hearing the news, his friends called him to ask if he was alive or not. He then had to make a video stating that he was alive and that the news about his death was false.

Wayne Knight

In 2014, a fake TMZ website published a report in which they announced that the widely known celebrity, Wayne Knight had passed away in a car accident on Route 446 of Pennsylvania. According to the report, the crash involved his Mercedes which crashed into a tractor-trailer. However, the Seinfeld star had to come to the front when the rumors started to get more intense. The actor tweeted in March 2014, that he was alive and refuted all the false claims about his death.

Macaulay Culkin

In 2014, Macaulay Culkin was the subject of an online death hoax that claimed that the Home Alone star had passed away. However, to shut down these rumors, Macaulay uploaded a post on his band’s Instagram page to prove that he was well and alive. He wrote in the caption that they are on a tour and the best thing they can do while being alive is to stop for lunch in Breaux Bridge, LA. Also, he made fun of his death rumors by posting another picture on his band’s page pretending to be actually dead.

Chloe Grace Moretz

In 2013, there were reports surfacing online that claimed that Chloe Grace Moretz had died in a snowboarding accident while she was visiting Switzerland. However, when the false news started to spread, she revealed in a statement that she was very much alive. Chloe Grace Moretz mentioned that her loved ones kept calling her up to check if she was alive or not. Also, she said that whoever did this was very sick and disgusting.

Reba McEntire

In 2012, Reba McEntire became the victim of an online death hoax that claimed that she had passed away after falling off a mountain in Austria while filming a movie. However, as the misinformation was spreading like wildfire, the country superstar took to her Twitter page to refute all the rumors. She stated that she definitely did not fall from a mountain in Austria and is not dead. Also, Reba mentioned that she is very much alive and kicking.

Celine Dion

In 2013, Celine Dion became the subject of a death hoax that stated that the famous figure had passed away. A Facebook post uploaded by someone claimed that Celine died in either a plane crash or a car crash. However, to cool these rumors down, the singer stated in an interview that these are false. All these death hoaxes make her a little mad because they affect the loved ones of the particular person and not the people who spread it.

Paul McCartney

Back in the 1960s, Paul McCartney was mistakenly declared dead. The Beatles member was the subject of a conspiracy theory that stated that he had passed away in a car accident and had been replaced by a convincing look-alike. However, in 1969, Paul McCartney came in front and dispelled all these rumors by appearing in an interview. He mentioned that the rumors regarding his death were false and he had not died in a car accident.

Eddie Murphy

Global Associated News reported in 2012 that the famous personality, Eddie Murphy had tragically passed away in a snowboarding accident in Switzerland. However, the rumors of his death were immediately shut down by his brother Charlie Murphy. He stated that his brother is absolutely fine and people who share such kind of stories are actually sick.

Justin Beiber

The famous Hollywood singer has been the victim of death hoaxes multiple times. There have been rumors of him dying by suicide and being shot in a nightclub in 2010. In 2014, reports started to surface online that the Intentions singer had passed away after crashing his Ferrari. However, the rumors of his passing were refuted after it was revealed that Beiber was alive and healthy.

Charlie Sheen

In 2010, several reports and blogs started to surface online claiming that Charlie Sheen had passed away in a snowboarding accident. One report claimed that the famous personality lost control of his snowboard and struck a tree. However as these rumours started to fuel, the ex-wife of Sheen stepped in and clarified the claims. She shared on Twitter that he is alive and on his way to meet his daughters. The rumors about his death were a complete hoax.

Miley Cyrus

In January 2013, a Facebook post claimed that Miley Cyrus had died after she was found overdosed in her Los Angeles home. As the news started to spread like wildfire many people started to believe it because the Wrecking Ball singer stayed quiet on her social media accounts, despite knowing whatever was going on. However, the rumors of death were dispelled when Miley Cyrus uploaded a topless photo of hers on Instagram, which has now been deleted.

Jackie Chan

The popular Chinese actor and martial artist has been a victim of death hoaxes several times. In 2011, a Facebook page uploaded a post by writing “ Jackie Chan RIP 8/17/2011” and stating that he had passed away due to a heart attack. Again in 2015, the famous figure became the subject of a death hoax. But this time, Jackie Chan dispelled the rumors by writing on his official social media account that he was alive and not dead. Also, he was shocked to see the reports of his death circulating online though he was doing fine.

Tom Cruise

In 2010, false reports started to spread that Tom Cruise had tragically passed away after falling from Kauri Cliffs in New Zealand. However, the Hollywood superstar has taken this death hoax in a humorous way. He has laughed off the false information and is amused by the way in which he has been killed. Later, the Mission Impossible star confirmed to news outlets that he was alive and doing absolutely good.

Tom Hanks

In 2006, a fake story about the death of Tom Hanks started to spread like wildfire. The story claimed that the famous figure had passed away after falling off a cliff in New Zealand while he was filming a movie. However, the reports were immediately declared bogus when the officials from the Interpol of New Zealand spoke about it. They stated that there have been no reports registered with regard to the accidental death of Tom Hanks.

Paris Hilton

In 2012, Paris Hilton became the center of attraction when the misinformation about her death started to spread. A website named Necropedia.com posted an article that claimed that the Heiress had passed away in a tragic car crash at the age of 31. The news of Hilton’s death was then reported by Global Associated News, which led to more confusion. However, the reports were termed as false because both websites are not credible. Also, the death of the famous personality was not reported by any major news outlet.

Cher

Sometimes it is perceived that the main purpose of social media is to remind celebrities about their death. In 2012, Cher became the subject of a death hoax which started to trend on Twitter with #nowthatchersdead. As the misinformation started to spread, Kim Kardashian also tweeted the news, looking for confirmation. However, the reports were immediately denied by Cher’s publicist and people familiar with her. They stated that Cher is perfectly fine, though she has not been active on her social media accounts.

Tony Danza

Tony Danza has been the victim of death hoaxes not once but twice. Most recently in 2012, a website named Global Associated News published a false article claiming that Tony Danza has passed away after falling off Kauri Cliffs in New Zealand while filming a movie. However, the rumors of his death were put to rest when he appeared on the “Today” show to promote a new book.

Eminem

Rapper Eminem has been the subject of death hoaxes multiple times, but they were confirmed not to be true. The music icon has not passed away in a car crash nor he has died after getting stabbed. In 2013, a picture of a gruesome man was shared on Facebook, getting stabbed with a knife. The post claimed that Eminem was left nearly dead after being stabbed 4 times in New York City. However, the representatives of the rapper denied the rumors by confirming that he was alive and unstabbed.

George Clooney

In 2011, reports started to spread on social media that George Clooney had passed away after falling off a cliff in New Zealand while he was filming. The misinformation prompted phrases like “George Clooney dies” and “George Clooney death” to appear in popular Google searches. However, the rumors were later denied by George’s publicist Stan Rosenfield, who contacted TMZ to dispel all the rumors about the actor’s death.

Harrison Ford

Another Hollywood celebrity who became the center of attraction after false reports about his death started to spread is Harrison Ford. It was claimed by multiple sources online that the famous actor passed away while he was on his yacht. However, the rumors were refuted immediately because the actor was spotted on the set of Morning Glory.

Morgan Freeman

In 2010, a fraudulent tweet was posted on Twitter by CNN which claimed that Morgan Freeman had died in his home in California. However, as the tweet started to spread, Morgan’s publicist came in front to deny the rumors and stated that he was very much alive. Also, CNN denied the death rumors in a statement by stating that it was a source of misinformation and that the network would aggressively investigate the hoax.

Jim Carrey

In 2012, a Facebook page was activated and claimed that the popular actor, Jim Carrey had passed away in a fatal plane crash. The rumors of Mr. Popper’s Penguins star’s death started to create confusion among his fans as they spread like wildfire. However, the representative of the actor later confirmed that Jim Carrey was absolutely fine and the reports of his death were a hoax.

James Earl Jones

In 2015, James Earl Jones became the victim of a death hoax when a parody website posted the news of his supposed demise. However, the link of the news took users to a page that declared “You got owned.” Many people believed the news while several did not because Facebook saw the death news of the Star Wars actor and posted the clarification on its social media platform.

Soulja Boy

In 2012, Soulja Boy became a trending topic on Twitter when the #RIPSouljaBoy hashtag started to make rounds. In a matter of hours, the hashtag became trending and fans of the rapper started questioning the authenticity of the rumors. The death rumors of the young artist were denied as it was declared that he was alive and well.

Jon Bon Jovi

The famous singer, Jon Bon Jovi is another celebrity to fall prey to a non-discriminatory celebrity death hoax. A fake news website published a report in which they claimed that the singer had passed away due to a cardiac arrest. Due to this report, word started to spread that Jon Bon Jovi was found unconscious in a hotel room in New Jersey and was later pronounced dead. However, the singer quickly took to social media and posted a picture of him assuring his fans that he was alive. In the picture, Jon Bon Jovi is holding a sign that states that heaven looks a lot like New Jersey.

Missy Elliot

The well-known rapper Missy Elliot was outraged when a story about her demise started to make rounds on social media in 2011. However, as the news of her supposed death started to spread, she took to her social media accounts to assure her fans that she was alive. The Work It singer dismissed the rumors and blasted the miserable person who was responsible for the rumors.

Denzel Washington

In 2011, a death-pranking website named Global Associated News reported that Denzel Washington had passed away in a snowboarding accident. The rumors of his death spread like wildfire with many people asking for confirmation. Alan Nierob, the publicist of Denzel Washington confirmed that it was merely a death hoax and the actor is currently working on a location in Atlanta.

Dwayne Johnson

In 2011, rumors about the death of Dwayne Johnson started to spread on Twitter after a report claimed that the famous figure had died after falling off a cliff in New Zealand. After hearing the news, the Baywatch actor took to Twitter and assured his fans that he was alive. He wrote that he would love to meet the person who is starting the rumors of his death so that he can show them how a dead foot feels up their ass.

Taylor Lautner

In 2010, the Twilight Saga star Taylor Lautner became the victim of an online death hoax. The reports surfaced online claiming that the famous actor had passed away after getting overdosed. However, the rumors of his death were shut when it was announced by the organizers that he would be presenting at the Golden Globe Awards.

Stephenie Meyer

Twilight author, Stephenie Meyer has recently been targeted by an online celebrity death hoax which claimed that the famous author was found dead in her Utah home. The rumors started to spread quickly and swirled throughout the social network. Thankfully, Stephenie Meyer confirmed on her official website that the news of her death is a hoax and she is completely fine.

Kanye West

Kanye West has always been in the spotlight whether it is his new song or album, but recently he was in the news because of a death hoax. In 2009, false reports started to spread that the famous rapper had passed away in a tragic car crash in Los Angeles which involved two luxury cars accident. While the story was not published by any major news outlets, “RIP Kanye West” became a trending topic on Twitter. Fortunately, his ex-girlfriend Amber Rose, refuted the rumours of his demise.

Matt Damon

In 2009, false reports started to spread on the internet that Matt Damon had died during a trek through California’s Palo Verde mountains after going missing during a campaign trip. However, the misinformation about his death was later refuted because, at that time, Matt Damon was promoting his film The Informant in Venice and New York.

Natalie Portman

In 2009, famous Hollywood celebrity Natalie Portman became the subject of a death hoax that claimed that the actress had passed away after falling off a cliff in New Zealand while filming a movie. However, the false information was later refuted by the actress who stated that she was very much alive and doing absolutely fine.

Paul Reiser

Paul Reiser was killed off prematurely by the internet when two new sentences about his death appeared in his Wikipedia biography. It was stated that Reiser was found dead on 27th December 2008, in Squallahassee River where he was enjoying fly fishing. Also, it was stated that no foul play was involved in his death. However, just two hours later, the sentences along with the date of his death were removed from his Wikipedia biography.

Sinbad

In March 2007, the famous personality whose real name is David Adkins was declared dead by a tragic Wikipedia bombing. The ever-evolving encyclopedia declared that the star has died due to a heart attack. As the news started to spread, Sandra Ordonez, the spokeswoman of Wikipedia stated that somebody vandalized the page of Sinbad and most probably it was a prankster. She mentioned that the celebrity is not dead and is very much alive.

Will Ferrell

In 2006, an article was published on iNewswire.com which claimed that the popular celebrity Will Ferrell has passed away in a tragic paragliding accident. As the fans of the celebrity started to question the authenticity, the publicist of Will Ferrell, Matthew Labov said in a statement that the news of his death was a complete hoax. Also, there is no point in tracking it down because it was completely a hoax.

Vanilla Ice

In 2012, the music sensation Vanilla Ice became the victim of an online death hoax when a Facebook post claiming his supposed death started to circulate. The post claimed that the famous figure had passed away in a car accident in northern New Jersey. However, the famous rapper took to Twitter and refuted all the fake claims about his death. He wrote in his tweet that he is alive and doesn’t know who is spreading the misinformation about his demise.

Johnny Depp

Johnny Depp seems to be another actor who has fallen prey to an online death hoax. In 2010, it was rumored that the Hollywood actor had tragically passed away in a car accident in Bordeaux, France. The reports of his death started to circulate on various online portals which included some leading news outlets. However, Robin Baum who represented the actor at that time, said in a statement that Depp’s death in France was a terrible rumor.

Rihanna

Rihanna has been the subject of multiple death hoaxes but in 2011, the well-known celebrity was declared dead twice. It was reported that the multitalented celebrity passed away in a tragic plane crash. In the same year, it was claimed that Rihanna sank into an alcohol-induced coma before dying due to a heart attack. However, all these rumors were put to rest when the Fenty Beauty owner revealed that she was alive and healthy.

Betty White

Before Betty White actually passed away in 2021, the famous celebrity was the subject of multiple death hoaxes. In 2017, certain Twitter posts claimed that the famous figure had passed away. Also, they claimed that her death had been confirmed by her publicist. But the rumors of Betty’s death were refuted immediately. Since then, the rumors of Betty White’s death became a constant thing, to the point that when she actually passed away people did not believe the news.