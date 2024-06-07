Taylor Swift Defends Lady Gaga Against Pregnancy rumours

Taylor Swift came to depend on fellow pop stars after both of them were bombarded with pregnancy rumors. The pop star is the flag bearer of girl power and support. She was quick to shun pregnancy rumors directed towards Lady Gaga before dismissing the gossip around her. Find out everything about the pop stars looking out for each other after facing pregnancy speculations recently.

Lady Gaga Shuns Pregnancy Rumors In Her Clever and Playful Post

Taylor Swift has expressed her support for Lady Gaga, who addressed and refuted rumors of her being pregnant in a video, labeling such comments as “invasive and irresponsible.” Both American music icons responded to the online gossip concerning Lady Gaga’s alleged pregnancy. The speculation arose after photos surfaced showing Lady Gaga with her boyfriend, Michael Polansky, at her sister Natali Germanotta’s wedding in the US. In response, Gaga posted a TikTok video referencing the song “Down Bad” from Swift’s new album, stating: “Not pregnant – just down bad cryin at the gym.”

Taylor Swift Voices Her Support For Fellow Musician

Taylor Swift, who was recently targeted for the same pregnancy issue – looking bloated in a skintight onesie during her recent ERAS tour – was quick to speak up for Lady Gaga.

Swift commented under the video: “Can we all agree that it’s invasive and irresponsible to comment on a woman’s body? Gaga doesn’t owe anyone an explanation and neither does any woman.”

Gaga affirmed the statement and expressed her comfort in her own skin. The Born This Way singer has always advocated being confident and content since “God makes no mistakes.”

Furthermore, Gaga also encouraged her followers to register to vote and smiled while lip-syncing to an audio clip, saying: “I don’t have to find an aesthetic; I am the aesthetic. I mean, I’m sure there’s somebody out here right now who is going into Pinterest trying to type up all these adjectives to describe me.”

What Sparked Lady Gaga and Taylor Swift Pregnancy Rumors?

Earlier this week, both the stars were attacked on social media with pregnancy rumors.

Gaga, who was attending her sister’s wedding, a private affair, had her pictures leaked. Fans were quick to notice her bloated belly. They instantly began assuming she was pregnant with her long-time partner, Michael Polansky. She has been vocal about wanting children with him in the past.

Similarly, Taylor Swift’s videos from her concert went viral on TikTok. Fans assumed she was pregnant with her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, who has been together for a while now.

Although Swift did not comment on her rumors, she seemed visibly upset about the speculations, given her response to Lady Gaga.

Taylor Swift has also been outspoken about the eating disorders and body image issues she had to face be

Fans Speak Up in Support of Lady Gaga and Taylor Swift

Many fans have praised Lady Gaga and Taylor Swift about being g unapologetically themselves.

Women’s bodies are over-analyzed and scrutinized. Celebrities are expected to look a certain way, and they are often expected to have flat bellies and perfect bodies.

Yet the truth is that women’s bodies change – whether it’s due to menstruation or slight weight gain. People shouldn’t be too over cynical since it only perpetuates unhealthy coping mechanisms.

Lady Gaga’s makeup artist, Sarah Tanno, expressed her support for the singer with a tweet: “Why spread a rumor about somebody that you care about or love? It does affect people’s mental health. People should not be body shaming or assuming someone is pregnant when they aren’t!” Amen to that.

Pregnancy Rumors for Celebrities Are Not Knew

It’s a sad reality that nearly every celebrity has faced false pregnancy rumors just because they put on a little weight.

The long list includes the following:

Vanessa Hudgens Instagram Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🔮Vanessa Hudgens🔮 (@vanessahudgens)

In October, Vanessa Hudgens shared a video montage from her bachelorette party on Instagram, sparking fan speculation about a possible pregnancy. Hudgens responded by writing, “Not pregnant so y’all can stop.” She later announced her pregnancy in March.

That same month, Hailey Bieber shared how pregnancy rumors have impacted her over the years. “Recently, everybody was like, ‘Oh, my God, she’s pregnant,’ and that’s happened to me multiple times before,” Bieber told GQ. “It’s disheartening to think, Damn, I can’t be bloated once without being rumored to be pregnant? It would be a lie to say I don’t care.” Like Hudgens, Bieber recently announced her pregnancy.

Kourtney Kardashian and Jennifer Aniston are also among the many celebrities who have had to deny pregnancy rumors online and request fans to stop speculating.

It is about time these horrifying and judgmental comments on women’s bodies and personal lives stop.