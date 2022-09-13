What Does Britney Spears Ex Have to Say About Her?

Britney Spears has been “in and out” of the media throughout her whole life. From her journey as a child prodigy to being a famously known singer in America, she caught the attention of the entire world with her extraordinary talent. But the intense scrutiny of the public eye took a wrong turn. Not only did she have no privacy for herself growing up. But the paparazzi were after her like cruel predators who would not leave her alone to get media coverage of her problems. More or less, this took a toll on her as it ultimately led to her publicized personal issues. And thus, the singer/songwriter gets entrapped in a thirteen-year-long conservatorship because of her ungodly ways. It is sad to hear that even though the purpose of conservatorship was to apparently ‘help her’ – according to Britney Spears herself, that time was filled with nothing but plain abuse for her. She had a hard life. Thus, it will not surprise us if she does not trust anyone in her surroundings. Seeing that many of her close friends and family members have used her name for their gain. For instance, publicly talking about the singer and her ever-growing issues. In this, what may appear to the artist as the constant betrayal from her loved ones? Britney Spears ex husband “Kevin Federline” did not hold back and had much to say about her.

Soon after the singer’s official release from her conservatorship. Her ex broke his silence and has been vocal about her ever since.

Britney Spears Ex Views About Her 13-Year-Long Conservatorship:

Even though the former backup dancer has been entirely private about his parental journey over the years, he decides that it is time to share his opinion about some concerning matters.

We already know about that the said conservatorship:

Seemingly allowed Britney Spears’ father more control over many aspects of her financial and personal life.

While on the other hand, the artist also has made many claims about her conservatorship.

Highlighting that her family has been mentally torturing her, exploiting her riches and abusing their power over her by any means possible.

Fortunately, she got freed from her father’s unjust control in November last year – she celebrated her freedom enthusiastically.

Thus, opening about that matter, we see him share his insight on her conservatorship in his tell-all interview with ITV:

Her father, Jamie Spears, more or less “saved her life” by putting her in conservatorship.

He further explains that the process was “hard to watch” for him and “harder to live through.”

Especially when it was ultimately affecting his boys, too, as he stresses that besides anything else, it was actually “harder to watch [his] boys go through [it].”

Her Ex-Husband “Kevin Federline” Dropping Bombshell about Her Strained Relationship with Their Two Sons?

The forty-four years old former dancer, appearing in the mood to talk, also drops a bombshell that her sons do not want to see Britney Spears anymore. Indirectly insinuating from his words that her unacceptable actions have disdained them from their mother. To such a considerable extent that they did not even attend their mother’s wedding with her current husband, Sam Asghari, because of it:

He claims in an interview that:

“the boys have decided they are not seeing her right now.”

Further adding,

“it has been a few months since they’ve seen her” and “they decided not to go to her wedding” in the first place.

At this public disclosure, Britney Spears slaps back on her ex for criticizing her when he has been thriving on her money all these years in the name of child support. At the same time, he was not doing anything on his own for their kids. In the end, the revolutionary singer describing this act as a way of getting media attention, shares her views through her Instagram story,

“It saddens me to hear that my ex-husband has decided to discuss the relationship between my children and me.”

She even adds that:

“it is hard raising teenage boys is never easy for anyone”

and that she did try her best to “gave them everything.”

Britney Spears Ex Condemning Her Avid Display of Her Nude Pictures On Social Media?

Moreover, he further delves into the relationship between his boys and their mother and that her strange way of using her social media presence is disturbing their teen sons to their core. Sharing that her avid display of her nude pictures on her numerous social media platforms is disturbing their mental peace.

In his attempt to prioritize his two boys – Sean (16) and Jayden (15), in this hot mess:

He tries to explain to them,

“Look, maybe that’s just another way she tries to express herself.”

Highlighting how he feels about the whole situation:

He entails that:

“this mere justification doesn’t take away from the fact of what it does to them.”

Elaborating on the aftermath, the boys will face her rash decisions as being “tough.”

They are still children and have to go through high school’s extreme highs and lows.

Thus, he concludes that:

“He can not imagine how it feels to be a teenager having to go to high school.”

Overall, it is crystal clear that:

Britney Spears ex condemns her actions.

He does not approve of her sharing eleven nude snaps (in one setting) on her social media page.

More or less, this also made her fans worry about her.

Seeing that it concerns their children and their mental peace, we could say that he might be right on this take, as high school is cruel. Nonetheless, publicly talking about your ex on television is not right either.

Her Sons Were Curious About Her Conservatorship Growing Up?

The star’s ex-husband also reveals that growing up, both Sean and Jayden had many unanswered questions about her conservatorship. More or less, they were curious to know the reason behind it and why it happened in the first place.

Considering that Kevin Federline could not know how to answer those questions. He eventually told them their mother “needed help, ” which is why.

We can not say that those questions were either answered in a twisted way or not. But, on the other hand, seeing her son Jayden’s recent interview:

Where he condemns her mother for trying to get “some attention” and

Defending his grandparents over the conservatorship issue.

It does make it seems that there is more to this story (brainwashing, perhaps?).

Like it or not, few questions did get their answer in some way or other. And we do not know yet if it was a good way or bad.