Borgen season 4 Premiere Date is Confirmed by Netflix?

The Borgen season 4 of the famous Danish series Borgen – Power and Glory will premiere on Netflix US on July 2nd, 2022. Series was released in the Nordic countries on April 14th, 2022.

Originally aired on the Danish television network DR1, the political drama series has garnered a stellar 8.5 out of 10 rating on IMDb and a 100% Rotten Tomatoes rating. A significant reason for the show’s popularity is its commendable portrayal of the various power dynamics within the political institutions of countries.

The previous season of the series was released back in 2013. There was a minor update about any future season. However, Netflix took the series under its banner and revived it for the 4th season almost a decade later.

Borgen season 4 Cast

The team has confirmed the following cast for its upcoming season,

Sidse Babett Knudsen as Birgitte Nyborg

Birgitte Hjort Sorensen as Katrine Fønsmark

Søren Malling as Torben Friis

Svend Hardenberg as Hans Eliassen

Simon Bennebjerg as Oliver Hjorth

Mikkel Boe Følsgaard as Asger Holm Kirkegaard

Özlem Saglanmark as Narciza Aydin

Jens Albinus as Jon Berthelsen

Magnus Millang as Rasmus Gren Lundbæk

Lisbeth Wulff as Pia Munk

Lucas Lynggaard Tønnesen as Magnus Nyborg Christensen

Freja Riemann as Laura Nyborg Christensen

Lars Knutzon as Bent Sejrø

Peter Mygind as Michael Laugesen

Lars Mikkelsen as Søren Ravn

Laura Allen Müller Smith as Nadia Barazani

Mikael Birkkjær as Philip Christensen

Morten Kirskov as Niels Erik Lund

Johanne Louise Schmidt as Prime Minister Signe Kragh

Kasper Lange as Dan Vestergaard

Signe Egholm Olsen as Anne Sophie Lindenkrone

Sidse Babett Knudsen and Birgitte Hjort will reprise their leading roles of politician Birgitte Nyborg and journalist Katrine Fønsmark, respectively. As Netflix has bagged the rights to the series, actors from other Danish shows, such as The Rain, will play vital roles in the latest season. These include, Mikkel Boe Følsgaard, Lucas Lynggaard Tønnesen, Simon Bennebjerg, Özlem Saglanmak, Magnus Millang, and Johanne Louise Schmidt.

Actor Pilou Asbæk, previously seen in Game of Thrones, will not return for the 4th installment. Pilou played the role of doctor and broadcaster Kasper Juul. Kasper had a substantial role through seasons 1 to 3. Unfortunately, his character is no longer part of the script.

Release Date

The Borgen season 4 of the beloved European television series will be available on Netflix on June 2nd, 2022. The first three seasons are already available for fans to stream on the same platform. The latest installment will follow an 8 episode format, the names of which are:

The Future is Female

The Lesser of Two Evils

Inuit Nunaat: Land of the People

The Minister Doesn’t Wish to Comment

A Near-Arctic State

Power in Denmark

Just Make It Go Away

Mother of the Sea

Borgen season 4 Storyline

Borgen is a Danish word that translates to “Castle” or “The Fortress” in English. This is an apt title considering that the show follows the life of Birgitte Nyborg, a wife, a mother, and a centrist politician. The series discusses some of the leading political issues of our time, such as Denmark’s role in today’s world, the never-ending battle to gain control of the Arctic, and the ongoing climate crisis. The series depicts how too much power can change people personally and professionally.

The fourth season revolves around Nyborg’s latest appointment as the Foreign Affairs Minister. Soon after she comes into office, a drilling company finds vast oil reserves in Greenland. This discovery starts the international struggle for power over the Arctic. Even though Denmark has a “Big brother” relationship with Greenland, the country itself is still a minor player in global superpowers.

About Latest Season

The latest season also delves into the life of Katrine Fønsmark. Fønsmark was once Birgette’s head of press. However, she has now moved on from this position. She returned to her journalism and currently leads the news department of a central national broadcasting channel.

Sidse Babett Knudsen cannot contain her excitement and has stated that she has “sky-high expectations” for the show’s renewal.

“We’re finally getting started with Borgen again, and it’s definitely about time. I have been looking forward to this moment so much that I feel like I will explode. I look forward to meeting all the new characters, people on both sides of the camera (and the desks), and to revisit the ‘old ones’ from the first seasons,” she said. “You should be careful with what you say, but I have sky-high expectations for this project. And most of all, I look forward to moving back into Birgitte Nyborg. What a privilege to be able to ride the carousel once again with this character that I love so much.”

Trailer

Netflix released the trailer for the series on May 4th, 2022, almost a month before the show dropped on the streaming platform. It gives us a sneak peek into Birgette’s life as a foreign minister and her new dynamics with the country’s Prime Minister. We also see her having conflicts with her son Magnus over various issues. Lastly, we see Katrine facing several challenges after returning to the world of journalism.

