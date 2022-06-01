Borgen season 4 Premiere Date is Confirmed by Netflix?

The Borgen season 4 of the famous Danish series Borgen – Power and Glory will premiere on Netflix US on July 2nd, 2022. Series was released in the Nordic countries on April 14th, 2022.
Originally aired on the Danish television network DR1, the political drama series has garnered a stellar 8.5 out of 10 rating on IMDb and a 100% Rotten Tomatoes rating. A significant reason for the show’s popularity is its commendable portrayal of the various power dynamics within the political institutions of countries.
The previous season of the series was released back in 2013. There was a minor update about any future season. However, Netflix took the series under its banner and revived it for the 4th season almost a decade later.
Borgen season 4 Cast
The team has confirmed the following cast for its upcoming season,
- Sidse Babett Knudsen as Birgitte Nyborg
- Birgitte Hjort Sorensen as Katrine Fønsmark
- Søren Malling as Torben Friis
- Svend Hardenberg as Hans Eliassen
- Simon Bennebjerg as Oliver Hjorth
- Mikkel Boe Følsgaard as Asger Holm Kirkegaard
- Özlem Saglanmark as Narciza Aydin
- Jens Albinus as Jon Berthelsen
- Magnus Millang as Rasmus Gren Lundbæk
- Lisbeth Wulff as Pia Munk
- Lucas Lynggaard Tønnesen as Magnus Nyborg Christensen
- Freja Riemann as Laura Nyborg Christensen
- Lars Knutzon as Bent Sejrø
- Peter Mygind as Michael Laugesen
- Lars Mikkelsen as Søren Ravn
- Laura Allen Müller Smith as Nadia Barazani
- Mikael Birkkjær as Philip Christensen
- Morten Kirskov as Niels Erik Lund
- Johanne Louise Schmidt as Prime Minister Signe Kragh
- Kasper Lange as Dan Vestergaard
- Signe Egholm Olsen as Anne Sophie Lindenkrone
Sidse Babett Knudsen and Birgitte Hjort will reprise their leading roles of politician Birgitte Nyborg and journalist Katrine Fønsmark, respectively. As Netflix has bagged the rights to the series, actors from other Danish shows, such as The Rain, will play vital roles in the latest season. These include, Mikkel Boe Følsgaard, Lucas Lynggaard Tønnesen, Simon Bennebjerg, Özlem Saglanmak, Magnus Millang, and Johanne Louise Schmidt.
Actor Pilou Asbæk, previously seen in Game of Thrones, will not return for the 4th installment. Pilou played the role of doctor and broadcaster Kasper Juul. Kasper had a substantial role through seasons 1 to 3. Unfortunately, his character is no longer part of the script.
Release Date
The Borgen season 4 of the beloved European television series will be available on Netflix on June 2nd, 2022. The first three seasons are already available for fans to stream on the same platform. The latest installment will follow an 8 episode format, the names of which are:
- The Future is Female
- The Lesser of Two Evils
- Inuit Nunaat: Land of the People
- The Minister Doesn’t Wish to Comment
- A Near-Arctic State
- Power in Denmark
- Just Make It Go Away
- Mother of the Sea
Borgen season 4 Storyline
Borgen is a Danish word that translates to “Castle” or “The Fortress” in English. This is an apt title considering that the show follows the life of Birgitte Nyborg, a wife, a mother, and a centrist politician. The series discusses some of the leading political issues of our time, such as Denmark’s role in today’s world, the never-ending battle to gain control of the Arctic, and the ongoing climate crisis. The series depicts how too much power can change people personally and professionally.
The fourth season revolves around Nyborg’s latest appointment as the Foreign Affairs Minister. Soon after she comes into office, a drilling company finds vast oil reserves in Greenland. This discovery starts the international struggle for power over the Arctic. Even though Denmark has a “Big brother” relationship with Greenland, the country itself is still a minor player in global superpowers.
About Latest Season
The latest season also delves into the life of Katrine Fønsmark. Fønsmark was once Birgette’s head of press. However, she has now moved on from this position. She returned to her journalism and currently leads the news department of a central national broadcasting channel.
Sidse Babett Knudsen cannot contain her excitement and has stated that she has “sky-high expectations” for the show’s renewal.
“We’re finally getting started with Borgen again, and it’s definitely about time. I have been looking forward to this moment so much that I feel like I will explode. I look forward to meeting all the new characters, people on both sides of the camera (and the desks), and to revisit the ‘old ones’ from the first seasons,” she said. “You should be careful with what you say, but I have sky-high expectations for this project. And most of all, I look forward to moving back into Birgitte Nyborg. What a privilege to be able to ride the carousel once again with this character that I love so much.”
Trailer
Netflix released the trailer for the series on May 4th, 2022, almost a month before the show dropped on the streaming platform. It gives us a sneak peek into Birgette’s life as a foreign minister and her new dynamics with the country’s Prime Minister. We also see her having conflicts with her son Magnus over various issues. Lastly, we see Katrine facing several challenges after returning to the world of journalism.
