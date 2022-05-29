Bojack Horseman Season 7 Release Date is Confirmed?

Bojack Horseman Season 7 is in high demand as fans eagerly wait for their favorite humanoid horse to return!

Dealing with topics like addiction, misogyny, racism, and self-harm, Bojack Horseman is one of the most entertaining comedy-drama series on Netflix. It addresses these topics through the story of Bojack Horseman- a 90’s sitcom star looking for a way back to Hollywood. The series currently has six seasons, with rumors of a seventh one coming soon. Are these rumors real? Does Bojack Horseman Season 7 have a confirmed release date? Keep on reading to find out the latest updates about this thrilling sad-com.

Bojack Horseman Season 7 Release Date

Season 6 of Bojack Horseman came out on January 31, 2020. It consisted of two parts, with each one having eight episodes. Since the release of the last season, we have heard no news of the series renewal for a seventh season.

The series creator hinted at Season 6 being the last one in the Bojack Horseman series in an interview. He said,

“I suggested to Netflix that I would love it if I could have the forewarning so that I could give the program a real finale rather than putting up some cliffhangers that will never pay off. When Netflix picked up season six, they said, ‘Hey, remember how you requested for that heads-up?’ This, we think, is your warning. As a result, I’m pleased that we got that notice.”

According to this comment, Netflix told Bob that Season 6 would be the last one in the series, and thus, it should be given an appropriate ending.

Bob also added that he does not want to continue the series for now. However, he mentioned that he may be open to creating a new season in the future.

“I don’t know. I mean, I don’t want to rule anything out, but I will say, I am very happy with where we leave all the characters at the end of the show. Right now, I’m not itching to tell more stories in this universe, even though there were more stories that I would’ve been happy to tell. Maybe in a couple of years, I’ll be itching to get back into it. Right now I feel like there’s something nice about making a thing and that’s the thing, then going on to make other things.”

For now, Bojack Horseman Season 7 will not be coming out. However, there is still a possibility that Netflix may renew the series for another season sometime in the future. Thus, fans should not lose hope as Season 7 is not officially canceled.

Bojack Horseman Season 7 Plot

Bojack Horseman deals with the story of a humanoid horse of the same name. He was the star of the show Horsin About in the 90s. Unfortunately, since then, his career has fallen and he is now a miserable horse who is addicted to drugs. His depression and sadness get the best of him as he struggles to gain a way back into his old glam life. However, by the end of Season 6, Bojack manages to gain some control of his life. He begins going back towards normalcy as he settles down and is now content. Thus, Season 6 gave Bojack a perfect ending. For now, there is no more room to expand the story as everyone in the story has settled down and is happy. Diane and Gai get married, while Princess Caroline gets married to Judah. Todd also finally moves in with his girlfriend while Mr. Peanutbutter and Pickle break up for good.

If Bojack Horseman is renewed for a seventh season, the creators will bring some new problems into Bojack’s life. Perhaps he will go back to his old Habits? Or he may get cast in another exciting movie or series.

Bojack Horseman Season 7 Cast

If Bojack Horseman Season 7 is green-lit for production, we expect the following cast members to return.

Will Arnett as Bojack Horseman- The Main Lead.

Aaron Paul as Todd Chavez- A 24-year-old human who lives at Bojack’s place.

Paul F. Tompkins as Mr. Peanutbutter- A yellow Labrador retriever who used to be Bojack’s sitcom rival.

Alison Brie as Diane Nguyen- A Ghostwriter

Amy Sedaris as Princess Carolyn- Bojack’s agent and love interest.

We may also see several new characters and voice actors in Bojack Horseman Season 7.

Trailer

As of now, there is no trailer for Bojack Horseman Season 7. We are still waiting for the show to be renewed for a seventh one and for production to start. Thus, getting a trailer or some exclusive footage may take a couple more years.

