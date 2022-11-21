Arcane Season 2 Release Date and Everything You Must Know!

The first season of Netflix’s League of Legends, Arcane, ended in an epic manner, leaving fans shocked, confused, and needing more episodes.

The animated series was a huge success and managed to bag several awards and nominations in the past year. So, if you haven’t already watched it, take this as a sign to go and binge-watch because you will not regret it. Nonetheless, keeping in mind that you are already done with the first season, here is everything you need to know about Arcane season 2 (because after watching that cliffhanger, who can really wait for a second season?).

While we do not have an official release date for Arcane season 2, Nicolo Laurent has confirmed that it’s on its way. The Riot Games CEO took to Twitter to update fans on the second season. He tweeted:

“So yeah, we are working on #arcane season 2. The good news: you won’t have to wait for 6 years (the time it took us to making season 1) The bad news: it’s not coming in 2022.”

Besides him, Netflix has also confirmed the news of Arcane’s second season. The streaming platform has also confirmed that production for the season began in November 2021.

Now even though it’s been a year since production began, fans should not expect the second installment in 2022. After all, it’s not going to be easy to speed up a six-year process; hence, new episodes will probably release the latest by the end of 2023.

Additionally, just like the first season’s release schedule, the second season will also release three episodes together every week. The creators carefully designed this delivery system. Alex Yee, one of the creators of Arcane, said in an interview with Superpixel:

“This was an idea that we had early on in terms of a release schedule for it. We were designing the story with the idea of having triplets. You feel like you get a good chunk every three, and the end of every third episode usually has some big moments.”

Arcane Season 2 Cast

The second season’s cast will be a blend of some old faces who have managed to get a place in our hearts, along with a couple of new additions that will make the entire season more exciting.

Hailee Steinfeld will return as Vi. She has been a part of several projects since she joined the Netflix series. She recently worked in Marvel’s series Hawkeye over Christmas as Kate Bishop. The actress has made it clear that she won’t be stopping anytime soon, and we are sure viewers will get to see her in several other shows and movies.

Ella Purnell will also return as Jinx. The actress has unbelievable acting skills and is well-known for her role in Yellowjackets. Katie Leung as Caitlyn has also been confirmed for the second season.

Kevin Alejandro will return as Jayce Talis. After all, we are sure there is much more in store for Tails, and his story could not have ended in the first season. Reed Shannon and Mick Wingert will also reprise their roles as Ekko and Heimerdinger, respectively.

In addition to all these old faces, some new cast members will join Arcane season 2. Their names and roles are being kept a secret, but as soon as we get that intel, we will update it here.

Arcane Season 2 Plot

Arcane takes place in the League of Legends universe and tells the stories of characters from Piltover and Zaun. The first season’s last episode ended on a cliffhanger with Jinx pointing a rocket launcher and exploding the Piltover’s council chamber when several members were inside having a meeting. The purpose of this meeting was to give a chance to the members to vote for Zaun’s independence. However, things will be going downhill in Arcane season 2. We still don’t know how many members of the Piltover’s council will survive the explosion.

Moreover, now that Silco’s dead, the people of Zaun will need a new leader. This leader definitely can’t be Jinx, as she has made it clear through our past actions that she is out of control. We think the best candidate for this position will be Jinx’s sister Vi. After all, she is also the adopted daughter of Vander, one of Zaun’s previous leaders.

There might even be a war in Arcane season 2, thanks to Jinx’s actions. This is because the people of Piltover will not take the rocket explosion lightly. Also, it will be interesting to see if there are any survivors from that explosion. And if yes, will they inform everyone that Zaun is not independent?

Caitlyn and Vi were becoming close in the last season. But now, things might get sour between the two as Caitlyn will try to hurt and take revenge on Jinx for causing harm to her mother, Cassandra. Cassandra was one of the people in the building when it got exploded. Vi, being Jinx’s sister, will not allow Caitlyn to harm her; hence, the two can be seen in a difficult situation in the future. Overall, there is a lot to explore in Arcane season 2.

Arcane Season 2 Trailer

There is no trailer for Arcane season 2, and there won’t be one until the release date is closed. However, a small teaser was released at the time of the announcement of the second season. In the announcement teaser, viewers can hear the trio, Vi, Jinx, and Caitlyn, having a small conversation. It features no visuals at all, and viewers can listen to a mechanical heartbeat just when the teaser is about to end, indicating that a new character will be joining the second season.

Furthermore, if the long wait is excruciating for you, search for Bridging The Rift on YouTube. This is a series by the Arcane team and features the show’s making. It shows bits and pieces of the hard work put in to bring the Netflix show to life. New episodes of Bridging The Rift are released every week.

Stay tuned for more updates on Arcane season 2!

