What is the Pokemon Scarlet And Violet Release Date?

Lo and behold, all Pokemon trainers cause, we have got some exciting news for all of you! The 9th generation of the 26-year-old historic franchise is soon to release, and we bet you are gripping your seats to get more information on this. This generation has already seen Sun and Moon, Sword and Shield, Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, and the most ambitious of them all, Pokémon Legends: Arceus. With every generation, this ever-changing and improving gaming series is going to release its newest series, and we couldn’t be any more excited.

Announced on Pokemon Day, “Pokemon Scarlet And Violet” was announced through a special presentation as an addition to the franchise. It not only marked the return of the gaming series but also brought in a lot of new features, regions, and characters for the fans to enjoy. With this being Pokemon’s second release this year alone and its third release in 12 months, fans had a lot of expectations about what new things the franchise could have come up with to add in such a short period from its most recent release. Pokemon Scarlet And Violet are set to be released on 18th November 2022.

Pokemon Scarlet And Violet Region and Gameplay

The new region for the same was released, and it’s a fantastical world called Paldea. It is a bright region. It’s described by The Pokémon Company as “a land of vast open spaces dotted with lakes, towering peaks, wastelands, and mountain ranges.” The region is centered around the city of Mesagoza, where the players attend either of the two academies: Naranja Academy and Uva Academy, based on whether they are Scarlet or Violet. Paldea is shown as a mountainous region with a focus on a castle. The region is also adorned with castle spires, colorful plazas, and countryside homes. It also gets a unique image from its misty streets, mysterious forests, and jaw-dropping scenic lake views.

Warrior Nun Season 3 Release Date and Renewal Status

White Noise Movie Release Date on Netflix

From this glimpse alone, fans have speculated that based on the landscape and the architecture, the inspiration for this design might have been from the Iberian Peninsula spanning across Spain and Portugal. The focal point seems to be on creating a new vision of Barcelona’s La Sagrada Familia.

Pokemon Scarlet And Violet have been described as an “open-world experience,” which means that the players will have the freedom to move anywhere they want, unlike the Pokemon games in the past. It will still, however, include quite a few elements from its previous games. The Pokémon Company says that the world will be “free to explore at your leisure and not in an order dictated by the story.” The experience for each player will be unique to them only, and it will be extremely varied even though there are storylines and quests for the players to follow. Because of this, the players will be able to meet many people playing the game and build their own stories.

The players will be able to “weave” their own stories by enrolling in either of the academies and taking part in the Treasure Hunt quest, where the players access the 3 “grand stories”: the traditional Victory Road, Starfall Street, and Path of Legends.

The Pokémon Company says players can expect “multiplayer gameplay with up to four players.” This implies that the players won’t just trade and battle in this experience but will also get to explore the region with other players and friends.

In Pokemon Scarlet And Violet, there are also picnics where the players can spend time with their Pokemons, feed them, bathe them and play with them.

No story for the Pokemon Scarlet And Violet has been revealed yet, and it is hard to predict what the plot might be with all the new updates in this generation of the series.

Pokemon Scarlet And Violet Starter Pokemons, New Characters and Pokemons

The trio featured in the trailer of the game is our new starter pack and consists of Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly, who have unique characteristics.

For the first time, players will also get professors based on their game: Professor Sada for those who chose Scarlet and Professor Turo for those who chose Violet. Other than these two, players also get Mr. Jacq and Clavell.

Everything you need to know about the Netflix Original Film Bird Box 2!

How to Watch Yellowstone Season 5 Online?

Another newly added character is Nemona, who is described as “a friend and reliable guide” who is an “experienced Pokémon trainer.”

Alongside these, the franchise also shares their Legnadries for this generation: Koraidon and Miraidon. However, fans just caught a glimpse of them in the new trailer, and no information regarding them has been given.

The franchise has also added many new characters and monsters:

Pawmi

Smoliv

Lechonk

Cetitan

Fidough

Paldean Wooper

Cyclizar

Grafaiai

Klawf

Armarouge

Ceruledge

Wiglett

Farigiraf

Bellibolt

Greavard

Platform and Pre-Order Details

Pokemon Scarlet And Violet will continue to be exclusively released on its usual platform, the latest hardware from Nintendo, which in this case is the Nintendo Switch. This series has never been released on a PC, and it seems that this will continue to be so for this generation too. Players will have to pay $60 for the game, and pre-order purchases will also be given extra benefits and items as bonuses.

The People We Hate at the Wedding Film Is Scheduled To Be Released In November By Amazon Studios!

Players will also need around 7GB of storage on their Switch to download this game and another 1GB for an update scheduled to be released on the game’s D-day.