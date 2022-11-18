Good News about the Last of Us series Release Date on HBO

The Last of Us series on HBO Max is one of the most anticipated shows of the next year. The teaser trailer of the series was out in September. Also, the teaser managed to create quite a hype amongst the viewers. With the release date of The Last of Us series coming close, the fans are waiting to see Joel and Ellie on the television screen. Also, with many news making rounds, we have managed to gather quite a bit of information about the series. Keep reading to find all that we know about it.

What Is the Last of Us Series About?

To begin with, The Last of Us is a third-person apocalypse survival game designed for PlayStation. Naughty Dog and Sony developed the game. Now HBO has adapted the game for the series. The series will feature Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey. Pedro Pascal will act as Joel, who is a former highwayman.

What is interesting about his character is that he is assigned to bring Ellie to the quarantine zone. Why? It is because it is believed that Ellie holds the cure for the zombie-like outbreak. Even though not much is known about the outbreak, we know that it is resulting in an apocalypse-like situation. Furthermore, according to the plot, she is also immune to the infection, which can cause the transformation.

A Treat For The Gamers

The series will surely be a treat for gamers. The reason is the same, which is the popularity of the game. In the original game, Frank and Bill, his partner, are responsible for creating a fortified local town. It is the same town through which Joel and Ellie will pass.

Cast

Let us now have a quick look at the cast of The Last of Us series. The series will feature the following actors and actresses.

Pedro Pascal as Joel Miller

Bella Ramsey as Ellie Williams

Gabriel Luna as Tommy Miller

Nick Offerman as Bill

Merle Dandridge as Marlene

Jeffrey Pierce as Perry

Neil Druckmann and Craig Mazin are the creators of the show. The series belongs to the genre of action, adventure, drama, horror, sci-fi, and thriller. It comes with the tagline,

“When you’re lost in the darkness, look for the light.”

The series will be out on January 16, 2023. The series will be available on HBO. The first season will feature nine episodes in total. Let us now have a look at the plot of the series.

Plot

The series is set in a time which is like 20 years after the end of modern civilization. Joel is a survivor of the story, and he is now hired to smuggle Ellie. She is a 14-year-old girl and needs to be rescued from a quarantine job. Even though the job sounds small, it is not. In fact, it gives rise to a heartbreaking journey. The viewers are expected to see both of them dependent on each other for their survival.

Trailer

Even though a teaser of The Last of Us series is available for the fans, we are yet to see a trailer. We expect a trailer to be out soon in the next month. Considering the fact that the series will be out in January 2023, December is a good time to roll out the trailer. Keep following the post to stay updated regarding the information about the trailer of the series.

Wrap Up

The Last of Us series will be out in January 2023. The viewers can enjoy the series both on HBO and HBO Max. The episodes of the series will be rolled out for the viewers on a weekly basis. It will feature a total of nine episodes in total.

