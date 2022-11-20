Fate The Winx Saga Season 3 Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer

Sebastian has been defeated, and Alfea has been saved! The second season featuring the fairies of the Winx club was overwhelming, and finally, after binge-watching all its episodes, fans are looking forward to Fate The Winx saga season 3.

The second season showed several ups and downs, with Rosalind dying and Queen Luna becoming an essential part of Alfea. It showed several sacrifices being made to save the Otherworld from destruction. It showed Bloom enter the Realm of Darkness, leaving everything behind to close the portal to it. It showed Beatrice giving up her life to save the Otherworld and take down Sebastian. And lastly, it showed new relationships, Bloom. The season was a huge success and made its way to the top on Netflix within two days of its release.

So, has Netflix renewed the magical series for season 3? When can fans expect to watch Fate The Winx Saga season 3? Here are all the updates!

Fate, The Winx Saga, will not be coming back for a third season. Brian Young confirmed the news on November 1, 2022. He wrote a lengthy post on Instagram telling fans about Netflix’s decision to cancel the fantasy drama.

“Netflix have decided not to move forward with Season Three of Fate: The Winx Saga. This is especially tough because I know how many of you loved this season. It’s a heartbreaking silver lining, but a silver lining all the same.”

Soon after, cast members spoke about their journey on the show and bid goodbye to it on their social platforms. However, not all fans have openly accepted the news, as there is an ongoing petition to change the show’s renewal status.

Fate The Winx Saga Season 3 Cast

If the third season of the fantasy drama had returned, fans could have expected to see Abigail Cowen return as Bloom. After all, she is one of the main characters, and even after her character enters the Dark realm, she would have managed to play a vital role.

Hannah van der Westhuysen would also return to play the role of the princess of Solaria, Stella. Precious Mustapha, Eliot Salt, and Paulina Chávez would return to play the roles of Aisha, Terra, and Flora, respectively. Elisha Applebaum would return as Musa. Besides the fairies of the Winx club, there would have been a new addition to the main cast, as Alfea had no headmistress by the end of the season. When the third season was going to be renewed and released, it was expected that someone new would join to play the role of the new headmaster/mistress. The showrunner for Fate The Winx Saga, Brian Young, spoke about this new casting by saying:

“That will be a fun piece of casting that we’ll get to have. Silva’s already still there, but he’s a specialist, and we probably need a fairy for our fairy school. That’ll be a question mark for us moving forward.”

In addition to the fairies, the specialists who have been fighting since the start of the series would have joined the third season. This includes Robert James-Collier as Saul Silva, Danny Griffin as Sky, Leah Minto as Kat, and Freddie Thorp as Riven.

Fate The Winx Saga Season 3 Plot

Now that the third season has been canceled, there is no plot to discuss. Although, if the purpose of the petition succeeds and Netflix decides to change its decision, this is what viewers can expect to see.

In the previous season, the fairies of Winx club got back the control of Alfea with the help of the specialists and big sacrifices by Bloom and Beatrix. The third season will now focus on the aftermath of all the events that took place previously. It will show Bloom connecting with her mother as she tries to find more answers about her family and heritage in the Realm of Darkness. It will also portray her friends trying their best to get her back.

It will also show Stella coping with the loss of her frenemy, Beatrix. Moreover, all the mysteries regarding Aisha and her relationship with Grey would have also been answered in Fate The Winx Saga season 3. Grey was last seen being exiled for working with the blood witches. But will that stop Aisha? Or will she get back to him?

Things between Flora and Terra were also a bit rough in the previous season. And now that Flora is mentally and physically scarred, it will be interesting to see how Terra helps her cope with it. In the past, viewers saw Flora be there for everybody. And now, in the next season, they will see all of the fairies be there for her.

Musa was also seen being extremely vulnerable. She was ready to give up her powers and become a specialist. Maybe in the third season, she will realize the importance of her magical powers and embrace them. Viewers will also see Musa and Riven become more than friends as there were sparks.

Fate The Winx Saga Season 3 Trailer

Unfortunately, since the series has been canceled for another season, there will be no Fate The Winx Saga season 3 trailer. Nonetheless, if there is a change of plans and Netflix decides to release any footage on the third season, we will let you know as there are lots of loose ends, and a third season would be great to tie them up and give fans the ending they truly deserve.

