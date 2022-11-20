Sister Wives Season 18 is Officially Confirmed

With the seventeen season still on the run, fans are already speculating that Sister Wives Season 18 is on the way, and they have a good reason to do so too!

The eccentric family of Kody Brown has always been the center of attention since the American reality television series made its debut on September 26, 2010, for both good and bad reasons.

Receiving mixed responses from the larger audience, it has been praised for being “refreshingly modest” and has also been criticized for disrespecting the “sanctity of marriage” because of its controversial subject matter.

But, nonetheless, the unfamiliar topic of “plural marriage” or “polygamy” did not stop the viewers from keeping coming back to the popular show even after it being in the long run for more than a decade!

Experiencing the chaotic twist and turns of season sixteen and the ongoing seventeen season, fans are desperate to have the window for Sister Wives Season 18 finally opened. And, apparently, Christine Brown (one of the sister wives) has some great news for fans and viewers around the world!

So, keep on reading to find that out, folks, as it seems like there is more of Sister Wives to come.

Is Sister Wives Season 18 Officially Confirmed?

Though Sister Wives Season 18 has not been officially confirmed by the concerned authorities, Christine Brown recently confirmed the eighteen season through her social media platform.

However, TLC (the original streaming network) has still been quiet over the said matter in question even after her public confirmation, opting to neither deny nor confirm the speculations or her newly released statement.

Which, if you ask me, was expected of the platform as TLC is famous for only confirming shows when there are just a few weeks left before the official premiere.

Not to mention the fact that TLC announced “Sister Wives Season 17” only on July 22, which was a month before its release in September.

Is Filming for Sister Wives Season Eighteen Underway?

On November 15, Christine Brown revealed on her Instagram handle that she has already begun filming for Sister Wives Season 18 in her new home in Utah.

Sharing a selfie of herself while flashing a lovely smile, the fifty-year-old captioned the post:

“I’m finally filming in my house in Salt Lake!! So excited! #sisterwives #filming #newbeginnings.”

This more or less confirms the fans’ speculation that “Sister Wives” is coming back for another season, and the filming is underway.

If we consider its previous release date schedules, the eighteen season will debut in September or October, 2023.

Though, one way or another, we will still have to wait for the official notice to see what will be its original premiere date.

What can we Expect from the Sister Wives Season 18?

With the current season blowing everyone’s mind out with Kody’s third wife (Christine) leaving the plural family and moving to her native land, fans were worried they would be able to see her again in the series as she has become one of the interesting members of the show.

But fear not, folks! Since the series is usually a year or so behind the real-time, we already got to know that this would not be the end of Christine Brown’s Journey in Sister Wives – even though in the recently dropping episodes, it seems like she is packing up her bags to leave for good.

Christine made it clear last month that even though she is ending her twenty-five years of marriage with Kody Brown, it does not mean in any way that she will leave the franchise that brought her fame and stability over the years.

In one of her interviews in the month of October, she revealed that:

“I made a promise to Kody and everybody else that I would stay in Sister Wives as long as we have the show, just to be fair.”

Further clarifying that:

“It’s what our family’s been doing for so long. I feel like it would be disloyal if I decided not to be part of the show.”

Thus, we will get to see more of Christine in Sister Wives as she will “still be doing things with Janelle quite regularly,” but it seems like there will be fewer interactions between Kody and her as the lines have been drawn between the two.

Though, they will definitely “continue to be a strong presence in each other’s lives” as they are parents to “six beautiful children” and need to support their “wonderful family.”

So, this time around, half of the shooting will take place in Utah, and the other half will cover the remaining members of the family – though many assume that there will be less screen time for Kody and Robyn.

A Possibility for a Spin-Off?

Since the members of the family were seen trekking from Utah to Flagstaff quite often, many assume that there will be a spin-off for Christine in the near future.

But, it turns out, they were just filming for the new season of the long-running reality show. Addressing those rumors, Christine confessed that though they are not in talks for the spin-off, for now, she is quite open to the idea:

“As far as a spin-off, dude, I’m totally open. No idea what it looks like, but absolutely, that’d be just fun as heck.”

What is the show “Sister Wives” all about?

The world of “Sister Wives” documents the life of a polygamist family that features Kody Brown, his four wives (Meri, Janelle, Christine, and Robyn), and their combined eighteen children, who all are trying to live as a “normal” family.

However, maintaining a cohesive bond with one another may at times become difficult when mixed feelings, insecurities, and uncertainties disrupt the balance in their lives.

Though, with the passage of time, the essential polygamist family has now become monogamist as Kody’s spiritual unions with his wives get weakened. (Currently, he is living with his fourth and legal wife “Robyn” while the others are living separately)

So, what are you waiting for, folks? Do not forget to watch the upcoming Sister Wives Season 18 once its premieres! Till then, watch the ongoing seventeen season to make the most of your time.