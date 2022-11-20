They Cloned Tyrone Release Date, Cast, Plot and Trailer

Produced by Charles D.King and Poppy Hanks, They Cloned Tyrone featuring John Boyega, Teyonah Parris, and Jamie Foxx, is about to release soon! This sci-fi comedy movie will be very different from the other movies slated to release on Netflix this year as it will feature guns, mystery, secret labs, and comedy.

The movie is Juel Taylor’s directorial debut. He is also one of the co-writers along with Tony Rettenmaier, and the script has also earned a place on the formidable Black List (a list full of scripts that are loved by all but still have to be produced). With an outstanding cast and a fantastic script, this comedy film has a lot to offer. So here is everything you need to know about They Cloned Tyrone.

The upcoming Netflix sci-fi comedy, They cloned Tyrone will release on December 30, 2022. Although, this release date might have been pushed back as the teaser trailer released indicates that the movie is coming soon instead of the date mentioned above. If that is the case, then the film will release sometime in early 2023 on Netflix. There are currently no plans to release They Cloned Tyrone in cinemas or any other streaming platform.

They Cloned Tyrone Cast

The Netflix movie has a stellar cast. It features John Boyega as Tyrone Fontaine. A member of the lead trio. He replaced Brian Tyree Henry, who was initially slated to play this role. Teyonah Parris, famous for her role as Monica Rambeau in WandaVision, will play the role of Yo-Yo in the movie. The final addition to the lead trio is Jamie Foxx as Slick Charles.

Moreover, Tamberla Perry, J. Alphonse Nicholson, and Megan Sousa will take on the roles of Biddy, Isaac, and Ree-Ree, respectively. Kiefer Sutherland will also be joining the cast of They Cloned Tyrone. However, we still don’t know the role he will be playing.

They Cloned Tyrone Plot

Netflix describes They Cloned Tyrone on their website as:

“A series of eerie events thrusts an unlikely trio (John Boyega, Jamie Foxx, and Teyonah Parris) onto the trail of a nefarious government conspiracy.”

While this synopsis is great and concise, there is much more we are sure you would want to know about the movie. It will revolve around the central trio, Tyrone, Charles, and Yo-Yo, as they look into a series of events only to find out that there is a government conspiracy lurking around. It begins with Tyrone, a drug dealer, being shot dead by Isaac, his rival in the neighborhood. However, he doesn’t die or have any injuries when he wakes up alive the very next day. In fact, it looks like he didn’t get shot at all. Obviously, this is bound to raise several questions in Tyrone’s head. And so, along with Charles and Yo-Yo, he sets out to find out what really happened.

As the trio looks for answers, they find out about an underground government-backed lab. Now, this lab is not your ordinary lab. In fact, it is performing experiments on the black locals of the neighborhood and trying to clone them. Furthermore, the trio discovers that the Tyrone that woke up the other day unharmed is also none other than a clone being controlled by Nixon. So, it is now up to Tyrone to stand against these white institutional overlords and protect the people of his neighborhood. How he does that and to what lengths he will have to go to stand up for his people will be interesting to watch.

They Cloned Tyrone Trailer

Filming for the movie wrapped up by the end of January 2021. And just recently, on September 24, the streaming platform dropped a trailer for its mystery caper, They Cloned Tyrone, starring Jamie Foxx, John Boyega, and Teyonah Parris.

Check official Trailer:

The 2 minute and almost thirty-second trailer is thrilling and is bound to get anyone excited for the movie. It shows the experiments, kidnappings, and surveillance revolving around a black neighborhood and how our main trio discovers everything about it. Besides unveiling bits and pieces of the main mystery on which the movie is based, the trailer also has some funny scenes along the way. It also gives a glimpse of the dynamic between the trio and assures fans that even though there is a serious plot, the movie will give you a few laughs.

Overall, the trailer has made it clear that They Cloned Tyrone is going to be a major hit on Netflix. So, tune in to the streaming platform on December 30, 2022.

