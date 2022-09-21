Your Honor Season 2 Has An Official Release Date

Your Honor Season 2 will be available for watching before the year ends. Starring and executive produced by Oscar nominee Bryan Cranston, the Showtime series was initially released as a limited series. But, looking at its success and the constant pleas of fans, Showtime gave in and renewed the series for one more final season.

The series revolves around Michael Desiato, a respectable judge who has followed the rules all his life. However, when he turns out to be the judge of a case that involves his son in a hit-and-run case, things are bound to change. Desiato tries everything in his power to save his son, no matter how many lies and deceits it involves. Unfortunately, by the end of the first season, Michael’s son Adam is shot. And now, what new things await in Michael’s life will be explored in the second season. It will be dramatic and full of scenes that will shock viewers.

So, when can fans finally watch Your Honor season 2? When will they get a chance to see things unwind after the major cliffhanger of the first season? Here are all the details you need to know!

Your Honor Season 2 Cast

With a new showrunner, Joey Hartstone, and a brilliant team of executive producers, Your Honor season 2 is bound to succeed. And joining its success will be almost all the cast members from season 1 who are returning and about to bring magic to your screens with their brilliant performances.

Bryan Cranston, known for his role in The Breaking Bad, will be returning to play his role as Michael Desiato, a respectable judge. His son, Adam Desiato, played by Hunter Doohan, might not return to the series. After all, we all saw him get shot by the end of the first season.

Besides the father-son duo, viewers can expect SAG Award winner Michael Stuhlbarg to return to play his role of Jimmy Baxter. Hope Davis will be playing the role of Baxton’s wife, Gina. Jimi Stanton playing the role of Carlo Baxter has been promoted as a series regular.

Additionally, Isiah Whitlock Jr from The Wire will be returning as Charlie, a good friend of Michael. Moreover, Margo Martindale will return as Senator Elizabeth Guthrie, the only link in Desiato’s life from his past, as she is his deceased wife’s mother. Amy Landecker will also be reprising her role along with Lilli Kay, Benjamin Flores Jr., Keith Machekanyanga and Andrene Ward-Hammond.

Oscar-nominated Rosie Perez will be a new cast member of Your Honor season 2. She will be guest starring Olivia Delmont. Her character will be portrayed as a

“charismatic assistant U.S. Attorney who must manipulate and motivate an unwilling asset in order to bring down a crime organization in New Orleans.”

Your Honor Season 2 Release Date

Just a year later after the first season premiered, Showtime announced the official release date for Your Honor season 2. The second and final season of the series that caught everyone’s heart back in August 2021 will release this fall first on Showtime streaming service on Friday, December 9, 2022. Then, on Sunday, December 11, 2022, at 9 p.m. ET/PT, the show will release its premiere episode on the air.

Episodes

Just like the first season, the second season will also comprise 10 episodes.

Your Honor Season 2 Trailer

The first look at the final season is here. Check it out below.

Furthermore, since the season is still undergoing production, a trailer for it has not been released. Fans can expect it to release just a couple of days before the actual season premieres on Showtime.

Stay tuned for more updates on Your Honor season 2 as we try to discover what new surprises are in store for everyone.