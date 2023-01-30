These days everyone is wondering who is Joao Cancelo wife or does he have a lady love in his life. Well, Joao Cancelo is not married to anyone, and hence, he does not have a wife. However, he is engaged to Daniela Machado and ready to tie the knot sometime in the future.

Joao Cancelo is an important member of the Manchester City team. He is usually in the spotlight for his excellent skills on the field, but fans always want to know more about him. They want to know where he is going, who is he dating and many such personal details about him.

Who is Joao Cancelo Wife?

The left forward started dating Daniela Machado in 2011. Since then, the couple has been going strong, and Machado has been with Cancelo throughout his ups and downs. The couple has lived together in several cities, including Spain, Italy, and England, based on where Cancelo has to work.

Recently, Cancelo proposed to Machado during their vacation to the Maldives, and the couple announced this news via Instagram. The duo hasn’t finalized their wedding date yet. It looks like the couple will probably be enjoying this phase of their life for some time before they plan their wedding and say I do in front of people. So even though the answer to who is Joao Cancelo wife is no one at the time, we will get to see this answer change very soon to Daniela Machado.

More about Daniela Machado

Born on May 13, 1996, Daniela Machado is 26 years old. She was born in Portugal and has two brothers, Jose and Jesus. Not much is known about her early life except that she studied at Astoria International School – Colégio Europeu Astoria and the Lisbon Design School. Moreover, the future Mrs. Joao Cancelo has studied Fashion Designing.

She is currently a social media model and influencer with 75.9k followers on Instagram. She is also a homemaker and enjoys managing her house with her fiancé.

Does Joao Cancelo have children?

The right-footed left-back Joao Cancelo has a daughter with Daniela Machado. Their daughter’s name is Alicia Cancelo, and she was born in December 2019. Back then, the couple was not engaged but had been dating for a very long time. The three look incredible together, and Daniela often shares pictures of their daughter on her social media.