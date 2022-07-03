Who is Cardi B Dating?

Belcalis Marlenis Almanzar is an American songwriter and rapper, better known by her stage name, Cardi B. Her rise to fame occurred through her viral Vine and Instagram videos. Her candid personality and intense song lyrics soon gained popularity amongst her audiences. Read more to know about Cardi B dating timeline.

Cardi B Relationship Timeline

The 29-year-old singing sensation has often made headlines for her on-again, off-again relationship with rapper Offset. However, prior to her relationship with her current beau, she had other relationships as well. To find out more about the rapstress’ dating history and current status, continue reading ahead.

During her initial rise to fame, Cardi B dated her costar DJ Self. The two worked together on the reality show Love and HipHop. She knew DJ Self was not a one-woman man. Nevertheless, she continued her romance with him hoping to get her work on air. DJ Self and Cardi B’s dating timeline was short-lived once she realized that he had no intention of promoting her. Later, she bad-mouthed him in public as well.

Rapper King Yella came forward in 2018 following Cardi’s breakup with Offset. He claimed to have slept with the WAP singer back in 2015. However, Cardi denied all such rumors and even reached out to Yella on Instagram to set things straight. The two had a series of heated exchanges. Although, in 2021, Yella publicly apologized to the female rapper and owned up to his mistakes. His Instagram post stated,

“I just wanna say sorry #cardib it’s all love I’m on sum grown-ish 2018 I was tweekin @offsetyrn we gotta chop it up folks growth & development.”

From 2015-2016, talks about Cardi B dating rapper Tommy Geez started doing rounds. The two were also costars on Love and Hip Hop. He assisted her in recording her initial studio album. Most of her songs in her first album revolved around Tommy Geez. in 2016, the Bodak Yellow singer took to her Instagram to post a picture with her beau, captioning it,

“I think I’ll die for you, I think I’ll lie for you.”

Later in 2016, the two called it quits, and rightfully so. Following his breakup with the rapstress, Tommy was in and out of prison. The rapper faced hit and run charges, for which he did jail time.

Cardi B Dating Offset: The On And Off Marriage

In 2017, Offset and Cardi B dating rumors sparked. The two sat next to each other at the Super Bowl, which was allegedly also their first date. The rapper stated,

“I told my publicist to tell him because I was very shy, ‘Listen, if we gonna go on a public date together, you cannot make me look like a dumbass after this,'”

Cardi B told GQ.

“And he was like, ‘No, I really like her. I’m really feeling her.’ We was talking, we was making out. We didn’t f—.”

The two seemed to really hit it off and soon collaborated on the song “Lick”.

The couple made numerous public appearances following this. After less than a year of Offset and Cardi B dating, the former got down on one knee to propose. The WAP singer obviously said yes and took to her Instagram to say,

“I can’t wait to spend FOREVAAAA with you,”

Cardi B wrote on Instagram following the surprise proposal.

“Let’s make a lot shmoney and love together.”

Unfortunately for the couple, just a couple of months after the proposal, Offset caught himself amidst cheating rumors. In an interview with Rolling Stones, the rapper stated,

“It ain’t no gig, It ain’t no f–ing game, you know what I’m saying?”.

Cardi later took to her Twitter to confirm the rumors; however, also implied that the two planned to work through this. In January 2018, Offset even got his fiancé’s name tattooed to further solidify his love for her.

In 2018, Cardi B went on Saturday Night Live after numerous pregnancy rumors, where she displayed her baby bump during her performance. This was Cardi’s first child while Offset’s fourth child. Cardi told Rolling Stone,

“People want to make fun of me, saying I’m the fourth baby mom, [but] I know I’m not having a baby with a s–ty ass man.”

Shockingly, at the 2018 BET Awards in June, the rapper referred to the Bodak Yellow singer as his wife. This put the entire internet in a frenzy. Within hours, TMZ released the couple’s marriage certificate stating that the two tied the knot almost a year ago, on 20th September 2017. Judging by this timeline, many claim the public proposal was just for show as the two had already tied the knot. Cardi confirmed the news saying,

“One morning in September, we woke up and decided to get married, … I said I do, with no dress, no makeup, and no ring! … at least ya can stop saying I had a baby out of wedlock.”

On 10th July 2018, the couple welcomed their first daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus.

The “Please Me” rapper made an Instagram announcement on 5th December stating that the couple had split. On the other hand, less than two months later, the couple celebrated Valentine’s Day- rather extravagantly. Cardi has always been quite vocal about her rocky relationship with her husband.

As a result, on 15th September 2020, the “No Love” rapper filed for divorce from her husband of three years. According to reports, Offset was once again unfaithful, and the rapstress had just had enough. However, less than a month later, the couple was spotted kissing on Cardi’s birthday. The rapper justified herself by saying,

“It’s hard not to talk to our best friend. You know what I’m saying/ Its really hard not to talk to your best friend, … And its really hard not to have no d–.”

Following this, on 2nd November 2020, the Georgia judge dismissed the case putting an end to the divorce proceedings. The couple then focused on their careers, and the WAP singer’s career truly went sky-high.

At the 2021 BET Awards, Cardi announced her second pregnancy with her husband. On 4th September 2021, the couple welcomed their second child, a beautiful baby boy. The two revealed their baby boy’s name in April 2022 -Wave Set Cephus.

Cardi B Dating Rumours

Throughout her off-and-on relationship with her husband, Offset, the singer was often associated with other artists. During her 2018 split, dating rumors with Bruno Mars started doing rounds. The two allegedly had great sexual chemistry and were very close. However, these rumors were soon put to rest as Bruno Mars sat next to his girlfriend Jessica during the show.

In 2020, rumors of a mystery man named Samuel led the media into a frenzy during her second split with her husband. Samuel’s exact identity still remains a secret. Although, we do know that he was important enough for Cardi to get his name tattooed on her neck.

Cardi B Boyfriend Name Tattoos

As already established, the rapstress is anything but shy when it comes to expressing herself. Apparently, she also loves expressing her love for her boyfriends by permanently tattooing their names on her body.

The “Ring” singer has 2 of her ex-boyfriends’ as well as her husband’s name tatted on her. Tommy Geez’s name is tattooed on her wrist, while mystery man Samuel’s name is on the back of her neck. She also has her husband Offset’s name tatted on the back of her left thigh.

