Wednesday Addams: Release date revealed By Netflix

Wednesday Addams, starring Jenna Ortega in the lead role, will make its way to Netflix in the last quarter of 2022! Netflix has been quite generous in revealing the details of the upcoming project. Moreover, the hype of Wednesday Addams is unmatched due to the eerie clips of the project that have gone viral on several social media platforms. The project will incorporate a new plot twist in the Addams Family. To know everything about its release date, continue reading the article!

When will Wednesday Addams be released?

Netflix has confirmed that it will premiere on the 23rd of November, 2022. The most exciting part about this is that the 23rd of November is also a Wednesday. So, we can see that Wednesday will play an essential role in the main plot.

Tim Burtons is the genius behind the creation of the Addams family. He has wielded different parts of the story in this magnificent series which will soon be available for streaming on Netflix. The show is getting hype because it will finally show us things from Wednesday’s perspective. As in the original story, she was mainly a side character. It will contain eight episodes in total. This means we will get almost 8 hours of Wednesday content.

While a student, Wednesday will explore different paths she has always been curious about. She’ll go deeper into the past, present, and future. Moreover, as the series is in the safe hands of Tim Burton, we shouldn’t be worrying much about its plot!

Wednesday is not the only one who will return in the series. Other core characters have also made it to the final cast. Ortega is the perfect fit for the lead role because, with her past projects, she has proved her excellence with her previous characters in the horror genre. She teased the project way back in November of 2021. And it looks like she is pretty excited about the project. Gomez Addams, Wednesday Addams’ father, will be played by Luis Guzman. Alongside him, Catherina Zeta Jones will be her mother, Morticia Addams. Their official family portrait is also out. And it is safe to say that the Addams family is serving looks!

One cast member from the original series, Christina Ricci, will also be part of Wednesday Addams. However, it remains to be seen what character she will be back as. Until now, the show seems quite promising. So, that was everything you needed to know about the upcoming Netflix series. For more such updates, don’t forget to bookmark this page!