Weeds 4.20 – Is there a Weeds Sequel?

Weeds 4.20 is a Jenji Kohan-created American dark comedy-drama television series that follows the story of a single mother of two children named Silas and Shane who starts selling marijuana to help maintain her family.
Weeds 4.20 is a Jenji Kohan-created American dark comedy-drama television series that follows the story of a single mother of two children named Silas and Shane who starts selling marijuana to help maintain her family.
Unfortunately, folks, no teaser, trailer, or clip regarding the upcoming weeds is available at the moment. But no need to worry because as soon as it’s available, we’ll let you know! Read more about Latest News