News about Paramount+, Beavis and Butt-Head, and Trailer

Television’s favorite slacker cartoon characters, Beavis and Butt-Head, are returning after more than 25 years in “Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe.” The movie will premiere on Paramount+ on....
The news Beavis and Butt-Head went into outer space in 1998 and, as expected, ruined the mission for the rest.
As per the trailer, the movie claims to be the “dumbest science fiction movie ever made,” and in the sneak peek, we see the same. The film begins with our beloved characters ending up in a space camp through creative sentences from a juvenile court judge in 1998. The two mistake a docking simulator for something else and seem great at operating it.