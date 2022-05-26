Towards the end of Season 1, a prison riot breaks out after a season of simmering tension within the prisons that Mike was unable to resolve. As the riot escalates, prison guards, police officers, and prisoners all find themselves on the receiving end of bullets, including the riot’s ringleader, P-Dog, who is shot dead.
So, we are expecting the following cast right now: – As Mike McLusky, Jeremy Renner – Dianne Wiest in the role of Miriam McLusky – The actor Taylor Handley plays Kyle McLusky – Hugh Dillon portrays Ian – Emma Laird in the role of Iris
