Liam Payne’s Net Worth reached to 70 Million Dollars

Liam Payne has had a successful music career after being part of the famous band One Direction. The 28-year-old star has managed to make quite the name for himself in the music industry over the decade. Currently, Liam Payne’s net worth is....
Liam Payne is the son of Karen and Geoff Payne. He was born to them in Wolverhampton on August 29, 1993. He had two sisters, Nicola and Ruth, who were both....
Liam’s journey in the music industry began in 2008 when he auditioned for the X factor. However, Payne couldn’t make it very far in the first attempt. After a few rounds, he was sent back, but Simon Cowell encouraged him to return in a few years after maturing his craft.