Iza Calzado pregnant with Ben Wintle’s child

It is true that Iza Calzado will be welcoming a new child at the age of 40! She confirmed the news in an interview and spoke up about how shocked she was after finding out this blessed news.
The couple announced this good news on 12th August 2022, which also happens to be Iza’s birthday.
She is already quite excited to embark on this new journey with her husband. Her Instagram post was full of positive views on life and how happy she is to have one more addition to her family.
In an Instagram post, she broke this news with the caption ‘life begins at 40’ and claimed that she had a range of projects lined up before this announcement. This was not a planned pregnancy!