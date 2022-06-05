Hunters Season 2 Release Date 

Hunters is an iconic conspiracy drama series that features Nazi hunters as they track down the remaining Nazis in the U.S in 1955 and stop them from creating the Fourth Reich. The series reveals lots of bone-chilling holocaust truths and the atrocities committed by the Nazis.
Season 1 of Hunters came out in February 2020. A few months later, in August 2020, the producers renewed the series for a Hunters Season 2. The news was officially announced on....
“With Hunters, David Weil’s bold vision and fearless imagination powered a thrilling, twisty, action-packed first season that engaged Prime Video customers worldwide. We are thrilled that David, Jordan, and the Hunters will be back with us for more.” says Amazon Studios