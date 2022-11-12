Will Walker: Independence Season 2 Get a Renewal?

Is Walker Independence Season 2 on the way or not? Will we get to see more from this action-packed historical drama? We know you have many questions about this show, and we are here to answer them all!

About The Show Walker Independence

The CW is currently airing a prequel to the Walker television series, Walker: Independence. The plot centers on Abby Walker (McNamara), a wealthy and hard-headed Bostonian. Her husband was murdered in front of her while traveling to the West in the late 1800s. Abby arrives in the Texas town of Independence after running across Calian (Cortez), an enquiring Apache tracker. She meets a diverse group of locals who hide their secrets, escape their pasts, and pursue their goals there.

Moving ahead, Abby stumbles into Hoyt Rawlins (Barr), a cunning con man with a battered heart of gold. He initially views her as a mark before she turns the tables on him. Soon, Abby and Hoyt find themselves in a difficult situation while trying to discover the reason behind Abby’s husband’s brutal murder.

Update on Show Walker Independence Season 2

The half-season order for the show will probably remain the same. It appears doubtful that the show will be canceled despite financial cuts. The show’s loyal viewers tune in weekly, looking for more episodes beyond the initial 13-episode season. So we think It seems unlikely that the show will be canceled, despite the network’s recent budget cuts. However, there hasn’t been any word on whether Walker Independence season 2 will receive approval.

Backorders for Walker prequels will not be accepted, while Season 2 renewals remain a possibility. Dennis Miller, the network’s newly appointed president by Nexstar, chose to forgo backorders for all first-year CW dramas, including Walker Independence.

