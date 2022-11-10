The Handmaid’s Tale Season 6 Release Date and Everything you need to know!

Atwood’s ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ still has some more dystopian outbreaks for Season 6.

An American television series, The Handmaid’s Tale, has been renewed for the sixth Season, as per CBR news. The series is running for its fifth Season on the Hulu streaming service.

The Handmaid’s Tale tv series is an adaptation of Margaret Atwood’s 1985 novel of the same name. The series has significantly drawn a dystopian image, futuristic towards the consequences of the Second American Civil War.

Bruce Miller, an American writer, and producer, has served as the series’ television creation for Hulu. Already in his field, Miller has recognition for Eureka, The 100, and is now renowned for The Handmaid’s Tale. Expectantly, the dystopian world of Gilead, a place in the former American setting of the novel, will have Miller’s creation for Season 6.

From now on, the article will discuss The Handmaid’s Tale’s Season 6, along with the Season 5 progress that certainly affects the expectations for the new Season.

Will ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Season 6 be the Last Season?

Will Season 6 be the last one of The Handmaid’s Tale series? So far, it has been announced that The Handmaid’s Tale Season 6 will be the last Season of The Handmaid’s Tale. As the writer, Tommy Virgl notes, Hulu has announced that The Handmaid’s Tale “will return for a sixth and final season.”

The Handmaid’s Tale Season 6 and an Unusual Renewal

Usually, the series get renewals for the next seasons due to the high popularity rate among their viewers. But, it is to be noticed that The Handmaid’s Tale will be renewed when its current Season 5 receives some negative remarks.

For instance, Virgl himself critiques that the series’ fifth Season has lost or lacks the intensity that it has been up with previously.

To illustrate it further, the series The Handmaid’s Tale, since its first Season, mainly focuses on June (the protagonist of the story). Which June has been centrally portrayed as surpassing the brutality of Gilead’s religious regime. Simultaneously, June’s characters, alongside some other characters, serve as a mirror image of the dystopian society. Contrastingly, in the fifth season, as Virgl observes, the plot is being played with significant delays, and the major focus is not set on June, Luke, her husband, and Hannah, their daughter.

For instance, if the series had focused on pain of June and her family, being crushed out of the rules of Gilead’s totalitarian government, then it must have been more popular, as Virgl believes.

The Handmaid’s Tale’s Season 6: Expectations for the Cast

Miller’s creation The Handmaid’s Tale features Elisabeth Moss (as June), a handmaid in the aftermath of the US second civil war, who suffers the women’s low status in the totalitarian futuristic society of Gilead.

Elisabeth’s concerns with her own character and its roles are quite expressive of the success that she has gained through the series. Also, the way that writers and Elisabeth critically treat the concept makes it stand with a high rank previously. For instance, in the discussion panel “Cast and Creators in Conversation on When Dystopia Meets Reality” set by Deadline. Elisabeth briefed:

“I think a lot of the things that Bruce, the writers’ room, and I are dealing with is the concept of what it actually means to be a leader and if you were somebody who was not born for the job.”

Also, when Moss estimates the greatness of this dystopian world of The Handmaid’s Tale, she thinks it is there because it portrays “a personal drama.” As she shares these thoughts about her own character:

“So I think, at the same time, she’s (June) dealing with this feeling that I’m just a Mom, I’m just women (sic), I’m just a wife, I’m a daughter, a sister, a friend and how do I save the world?”

Alongside Elizabeth, the other main cast includes:

Joseph Fiennes (as Commander Fred Waterford)

Yvonne Strahovski (as Serena Joy Waterford)

Alexis Bledel (as Dr. Emily Malek)

Madeline Brewer (as Janine Lindo)

Ann Dowd (as Aunt Lydia Clements)

O-T Fagbenie (as Luke Bankole)

Max Minghella (as Commander Nick Blaine)

Samira Wiley (as Moira Strand)

Amanda Brugel (as Rita Blue)

Bradley Whitford (as Commander Joseph Lawrence)

Sam Jaeger (as Mark Tuello)

Additionally, it can be speculated that maybe the whole of the main cast will reprise their roles for The Handmaid’s Tale Season 6. If not all, one can still expect highly for Elisabeth Moss to return to the series’ 6th dystopian plot.

The Episodes of The Handmaid’s Tale Season 6

Atwood’s futuristic, political and religious allegory The Handmaid’s Tale, when its first production started, ordered ten parts for Season 1 in the year 2017.

Following its first premier, the series’ return with second, third, fourth, and fifth seasons were played without the same number of episodes. For instance, the first series was given 10 episodes. The second and third seasons were granted 13 episodes. Alongside the second and third seasons, the fourth season received 13 episodes on television.

On commencing this conversation, The Handmaid’s Tale Season 6 could be expected for renewal with some good plot and engrossing attention through its minimum episodes. For instance, if Season five has really expanded a lot and the audience wants a wrap-up for the series.

Release Date and Trailer of The Handmaid’s Tale Season 6

Since there has not been an official announcement, we can only speculate on the upcoming year 2023 for The Handmaid’s Tale Season 6 renewal. Until we have some official announcement about the new Season, let’s wait.