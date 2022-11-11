Has Godfather of Harlem Season 4 Canceled?

Many TV shows in recent years have met their ultimate end. The end of every new season of a show creates a dilemma in the fans’ minds: will the show renew, or will it meet its demise? This has been the same issue with “Godfather of Harlem,” as the fans wonder if there will be a Godfather of Harlem season 4 for it because of the continuing uncertainty around it.

Release Date for Godfather of Harlem Season 4

With the release of the third season on 15th January 2023 and the end of the second season, fans are anticipating the renewal and airing date for the Godfather of Harlem season 4. The show makers have not given any statement on whether there will be a season 4 or not, which has caused quite a stir among the lovers of the show. If, however, there is a renewal of the show and it follows a schedule, season 4 is likely going to air around the end of the year 2023.

The Cast of “Godfather of Harlem” Season 4

Despite there being no official announcement regarding season 4, fans are looking forward to knowing who will star in it. Most of the current cast can be expected to be a part of the show in season 4. Fans can also look forward to some new additions to the side and recurrent characters. The fans can fully expect to see the bulk of their favorite characters return. Some of the fan favorites who are part of the cast are:

Forest Whitaker plays the role of Bumpy.

Nigel Thatch in the role of Malcolm X.

Lucy Fry as Stella Gigante.

Erik LaRay Harvey represents Del Chance.

Antionette Crowe-Legacy as Ellse Johnson.

Vincent D’Onofrio playing Vincent Gigante.

Markuann Smith in the role of Junie Byrd.

Paul Sorvino portrays Frank Costello.

Mayme Johnson featured by Ilfenesh Hadera .

Ernie Nunzi, portrayed by Rafi Gavron.

Adam Clayton Powell Jr. is being played by Giancarlo Esposito.

Season 4 Spoilers

With the uncertainty surrounding the airing of the fourth season and with season 3 still upcoming, it is hard to predict what the Godfather of Harlem Season 4 is going to be focused on. With only the latest season 2 to rely on, it will be hard to come up with spoilers for the fourth season and base the storyline of the season on what we already know. However, this does not mean that the fans will not have an absolute blast while watching the new season. The much anticipated season will surely make them have a gripping and thrilling experience. With all the previous seasons, including the third one, being a 10-episode series, the fourth season will likely follow the same pattern.

The Plot of “Godfather of Harlem”

The show follows the famed mobster Bumpy Johnson who, after serving a decade in jail, returns to see his homeland completely wrecked by a crime family and takes it upon himself to fight them. It premiered on Epix on 29th September 2019. The show has been written and based on the book authored by Chris Brancato and Paul Eckstein.

Godfather of Harlem Season 4 Trailer

As of now, there has been no announcement of the renewal or cancellation of a fourth season for the show. With everything being up in the air and nothing quite confirmed, there is no trailer for the Godfather of Harlem season 4.

