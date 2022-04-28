Vengeance 2022 Cast, Plot, Release Date, Trailer

Vengeance 2022 is an upcoming movie belonging to the horror, mystery and thriller genre. B.J. Novak is both the director and writer of the movie. It will be his directorial debut. The movie currently is in its post-production phase. The movie will revolve around a radio host who tries to solve the murder case of his girlfriend and on the journey engages in the investigation that led to her death. Most of the filming of the movie took place in Albuquerque, New Mexico, USA. The production companies involved in the movie are Ags Film & TV, Blumhouse Productions and Divide/Conquer. The plot of the movie looks very promising for now.

Vengeance 2022 Release Date

Vengeance 2022 will be released on July 29, 2022. In March 2020, Novak was introduced as the writer and director of the movie. Jason Blum is the producer of the movie along with Greg Gilreath and Adam Hendricks. Most of the filming of the movie was carried out in Albuquerque, New Mexico and it started in March 2020. However, later the filming faced obstacles due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Isabella Amara joined the cast of the movie in January 2021. After the halt in the filming because of the pandemic, the filming resumed again in March 2021. According to news, Vengeance 2022 will have a theatrical release and will not be available on any OTT platform as of now.

Vengeance 2022 Plot

From the official synopsis of Vengeance 2022, the plot of the movie can be easily guessed. The movie revolves around a radio host from New York City. The girlfriend of a radio host is dead. This fact dives the radio host to go in a journey where he tries to solve the murder mystery of his girlfriend. He tries to investigate the circumstances that lead to the death of his girlfriend and the circumstances that surrounded her death. He also tries to figure out what exactly happened to him. The movie belongs to the thriller, mystery and horror genres.

Trailer

The trailer of Vengeance 2022 is still not out. It is expected that the trailer of the movie will be out by mid-2022. Currently, the movie is in the post-production phase and once it is over, the trailer of the movie will be out too.

Vengeance 2022 Cast

The casts of Vengeance 2022 involve:

Dove Cameron as Jasmine

Lio Tipton

Boyd Holbrook as Ty Shaw

Ashton Kutcher

Issa Rae

B.J. Novak as Ben Manalowitz

J. Smith-Cameron

Zach Villa as Sancho

Sarah Minnich

Grayson Berry as Officer Mike

Micah McNeil as a Texas tech fan

Isabella Amara as Paris

Melissa Chambers

Bronwen Murray

Clint Obenchain

Aaron Rogers

Sean Dillingham

Ben Whitehair as Officer Dan

The cinematography of the movie is by Lyn Moncrief and it will be distributed by Focus Features. The movie was announced in March 2020 and the principal photography of the movie began during the same time in New Mexico. However, as discussed above, it was halted due to the covid-19 pandemic. In January, 2021, Isabella Amara joined the cast of the movie and later in March, J. Smith-Cameron and Leo Tipton joined the movie. The movie is currently in the post-production phase and therefore, the trailer of the movie is still not out. After everything is wrapped up, the viewers will be able to see the trailer soon. The trailer is expected to be out by mid-2022 as the release date of the movie is very close. One would be able to watch the movie in the theater on July 29, 2022. Once the trailer is out, it will be easier to guess how Vengeance 2022 will be performing and what to expect from the movie.

Editor’s pick on what to watch next:

The Equalizer 3 Has An Official Release Date

The Marked Heart Season 2 – When We Can Expect the Sequel?

Yakamoz S-245 Season 2 – Will Netflix Renew It?

See Season 3 Release Date, Cast, Trailer Updates

Longmire Season 7 – Is Longmire Coming Back with the new Sequel?