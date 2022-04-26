The Equalizer 3 Has An Official Release Date

The Equalizer fans were waiting for a release date of The Equalizer 3 and now, finally, there is an update about the same. Sony Pictures has finally given an update about the theatrical release calendar of The Equalizer 3. The anticipation of the movie has been extremely high, especially after the announcement of Denzel Washington, the lead of the movie who recently announced that the script of the movie is completed. The Equalizer movie series is based on a television series that shared the same name back in the 1980s. The first franchise of the movie was released in 2014. The movie belongs to the action genre and was a huge hit at the box office. After the success of The Equalizer 1, another sequel was soon aired in 2018 and now, The Equalizer 3 is here paving the way for its success. The movie belongs to the crime, action and thriller genres.

The Equalizer 3: Release Date

The Equalizer 3 is scheduled to be released next year. According to the official announcement, the Equalizer 3 is set to be released on September 1, 2023. Even though the release date has been announced, a lot about the movie is still kept under wraps. For instance, there is hardly any clue about the plot of the movie. The script of the movie is completed and most probably, the filming of the movie will begin soon.

The Equalizer 3: Cast

Currently, the only confirmed cast member of Equalizer 3 is Denzel Washington who will be playing the role of Robert McCall. According to sources, negotiation is going on with Antoine Fuqua for the return in the third instalment. Antonie Fuqua might return as the director of the movie.

Denzel Washington was also the one who revealed to the fans that the script of the third Equalizer is completed. While announcing the same, he said that he needs to get back in shape to become fit to beat people again.

Even though the script of the first two movies was written by Richard Wenk, his involvement in the third movie has not been officially confirmed. In short, apart from the fact that Denzel Washington will be in the movie and the script is completed and the official announcement that the movie has a theatrical release on September 1, 2023, nothing is confirmed.

Previous The Equalizer Movies

The Equalizer 1 was released in 2014 and was directed by Antoine Fuqua. The very first instalment of the movie featured Denzel Washington, Marton Csokas, Chloe Grace, David Harbor, Haley Bennett, Bill Pullman, Melissa Leo, David Meunier, Johnny Skourtis, and Alex Veadov and Vladimir Kulich. The movie enjoyed one win and nine nominations. The Equalizer 2 was released in 2018 and the movie had one win and four nominations. The movie again featured Denzel Washington, along with other casts like Pedro Pascal, Ashton Sanders, Orson Bean, Bill Pullman, Melissa Leo, Jonathan Scarfe and Sakina Jaffrey. The second installment was again directed by Antoine Fuqua and the script of the movie was written by Richard Wenk, Michael Sloan and Richard Lindheim.

The Equalizer 3 was announced as a plan of the film series back in August 2018 by Fuqua. Later, it was officially confirmed this year. According to reports, Fuqua will again serve as the director of the movie but it has not been confirmed yet. The principal photography of the movie has not begun yet but it will begin soon. We will have to wait for some more time to lay our hands on further official information about the movie. We will update the same once the information about the movie starts flooding in. Till now, the plot, casts, and trailer of the movie is not available yet.

