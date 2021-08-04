Truth Be Told Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer, And all the updates

The first season of Truth Be Told soon revealed that Apple TV+ is correctly playing the genre of TV crime drama. There had been a few shows before this in the genre. But this was a series that stood out for the right reasons and we along with millions of other viewers certainly look forward to Truth Be Told Season 2.

The second season will shortly be on screens. Like the previous season, it will concentrate mainly on one case, which will unveil itself throughout the entire season. Everything we know about the much anticipated season has been given below, so read on.

Truth Be Told Season 2 Release Date

The release date for the upcoming season is now closer than ever. The official date is out. Season 2 will be available for viewing on Apple TV+ on Friday, August 20.So open up your calendars and mark the date for the new world of mysteries to begin.

Plot

The Truth Be Told Season 2 first sneak peek of what we may expect in the coming season was released in July. The truth is stated, two women, one white and one black, both married to their husbands for 18 years but never met previously, meet at the grocer’s. Here they both buy food up with their children in tow. The series focuses on these two friends who discover truths about the marriages of each other and about each other.

The concept is based on change via transparency after living such a life behind closed doors without anybody other than your own. It seems like Truth Be Told is going to take back where they left behind in the last season. These changes arise not only in interactions between the two friends but also in their husbands. Overall, the new season is going to be full of a new mystery, drama and secrets waiting to be unleashed.

Cast

Poppy Parnell will be played by Octavia Spencer. Without her podcast there wouldn’t be a narrative, right? Kate Hudson will join her, who plays Micah Keith, media mogul. It’s really refreshing to see her in this role as she usually appears in rom coms.

The following actors are coming back to the show:

Lizzy Caplan as Josie and Lanie Buhrman

Aaron Paul as Warren Cave

Brett Cullen as Owen Cave

Elizabeth Perkins as Melanie Cave

Tracie Thoms as Desiree Scoville

Haneefah Wood as Cydie Scoville

Tami Roman as Lillian Scoville

Mekhi Phifer as Markus Killebrew

Nic Bishop as Chuck Buhrman

Truth Be Told Season 2 Trailer

The official trailer was released for the show. And it is nothing short of amazing. Moreover, the trailer has confirmed that the new season is going to be bigger than ever with new plot twists and a lot more secrets waiting to be unveiled.