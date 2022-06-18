Thomas Ravenel Dating Who is he dating?

Thomas Ravenel is an American politician and a reality television star. He has been known for his colorful dating history, “Who Is Thomas Ravenel Dating ?” is a cause of curiosity for all of us. He was born in Charleston, South Carolina, and is the youngest of six siblings. After completing his bachelor’s and master’s degrees, he started working in Real Estate. Later, he returned to Charleston, and in 2006 he was elected statewide to the office of State Treasurer for the state of South Carolina.

Besides this, Thomas Ravenel is also quite famous for appearing in the reality TV show ‘Southern Charm’ on bravo. Southern Charm cast him as one of the main characters until season five. He did not return for the sixth season. However, he did make an unexpected return in the Season 7 premiere. The TV show fired him after season 5 as he was involved in a significant controversy; real estate agent Ashley Perkins made sexual assault allegations against him. Later on, Ravenel’s former nanny also made similar accusations about the sexual battery.

Thomas Ravenel Dating

Since Thomas Ravenel started starring in the hit series Southern Charm, he found massive fame along this journey. Along with this, Ravenel also gained much attention from the media because of his dating life during his journey in Southern Charm. Starting from Season 1, Ravenel started dating Kathryn Dennis; the two met in 2014 and instantly hit it off, and in no time, they became involved romantically. However, this didn’t last long as their turbulent relationship hit rock bottom; at this point, they had two children and unfortunately, the two soon got involved in a messy custody battle. The custody battle made things sour between the former partners. Thomas Ravenel won full custody of the children after a long legal feud. Ravenel also accused the mother of his first two children of drug abuse, and the television star Kathryn Dennis slammed the family court as exhausting.

Thomas Dating – 2018

He then started dating Ashley Jacobs, a registered nurse; she appeared in the Bravo series Southern Charm in Season 5. They both dated for more than a year. However, later on, they called it quits in 2018. Following their breakup, Ashley moved back to California, her home state, where she works as a nurse in a skilled nursing facility. Ashley made her engagement announcement with Mike Appel through an Instagram post in 2019. Although she was moving on with a new man, she still took a chance to throw shade at her ex, Thomas, with the following caption :

“Found someone close to my own age!!” she captioned her post. “And our birthdays are just a day apart! Happy birthday to this cutie. Thanks for making me smile!!”

However, even after two rocky relationships, Thomas Ravenel was still in the dating business. He started dating Heather Mascoe in the summer of 2019. This lasted for a short period. Nevertheless, both rekindled their romance later in the same year. Heather, also a nurse, gave birth to Ravenel’s third child, Jonathan, in June of 2020. After four months, Thomas revealed he was getting married, ‘to whom ?’ that he did not disclose. Later on, in December of 2020, Daily Mail confirmed the couple was engaged. Thomas wrote “happily engaged” in his Twitter profile’s bio, but now it has been removed. Thus, there are speculations as to the status of the couple’s relationship. However, Thomas Ravenel dating is quite obvious.

Thomas Professional Life

He is the son of former Representative Arthur Ravenel Jr. from South Carolina. He acquired a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration in 1985. After graduation, he sold the land for a long time as a real estate agent. In 1991, he earned his Masters’s in Business Administration from the University of South Carolina while minoring in Finance and Real Estate. He worked in real estate for a while before returning to Charleston in 1995. Later on, in 2006, Ravenel was chosen for the office of State Treasurer for the state of South Carolina. As State Treasurer, he was the State Board of Financial Institutions administrator for the State of South Carolina.

