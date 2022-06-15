The Summer I Turned Pretty tv series Release Date

‘To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before’ fans rejoice! Because Jenny Han’s other hit book series is getting a new show titled ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty.’ It entails a lot of teen drama and romance and is perfect to binge-watch during the vacations! To know more about the show, continue reading the article!

The Summer I Turned Pretty Cast

You’ll get to see a lot of new faces in The Summer I Turned Pretty. Although the cast is full of newcomers, we can vouch for their talent! Lola Tung is the main character of the series. She’ll play the role of Belly, and her love interest will be played by Christopher Briney, Conrad.

Besides these two love birds, we have Ben Kingsley, Barbara Sukowa, and Ezra Miller. Conrad has a younger brother as well! And Gavin Caselengo will be playing the role of Jeremiah. You must remember him from Vampire Diaries and the 2014 hit movie ‘Noah”. Well, it is good to have him back!

The Summer I Turned Pretty Release Date

The Summer I Turned Pretty will release on 17th June 2022 on Prime Video. All episodes will drop simultaneously, so you can binge-watch the show in one go! If you don’t know yet, the series is adapted from a novel. And in cases where the author is not included in the production, those shows can turn into disasters. But fans do not have anything to worry about because Jenny Han has played a huge role in the production phase. She even wrote the pilot episode! So, we know that our book adaptation is in safe hands.

Plot

If you want to know the story in-depth, we suggest you read the truly phenomenal novels. But below, we have also summarized the storyline of The Summer I Turned Pretty!

The show will explore the romantic genre and focus on Belly. Belly and her family have been spending their vacations with their family friends for a long time. She eventually grows up, and things change; consequently, the boys that grew up with her also start seeing her differently. However, there are three books in the novels, and we are not sure which ones the writers have followed. If they went in chronological order, then the story of The Summer I Turned Pretty will be focused on, which entails a lot of serious issues too!

According to the book, Belly goes through an intense phase in which she gets vivid flashbacks from her childhood. This will add to her character development, and showing this part is crucial to the show because the story will be all over the place without it. We’ll see Belly stuck in a love triangle with two brothers. Although the plot sounds generic and cliche, it has more to it! To sum it up, the series perfectly summarizes a normal teenager’s life. From hormonal changes to friendship breakups, it has everything!

Trailer

You can now stream the official trailer for The Summer I Turned Pretty on YouTube! In the beginning, Belly narrates a story about how she and her family used to spend vacations with her mother’s oldest friend and her two sons. We also get introduced to the intense drama that the series will entail. The love triangle will be between Belly, Jeremiah, and Conrad. All three are of mature age now, but this love triangle will not end things on a decent note.

It also focuses on Belly’s relationship with her mother and other relatives. Taylor Swift’s ‘This Love’ added the perfect last touch to the footage, and we can surely not wait for the show’s premiere. Well, for now, this was all you needed to know regarding The Summer I Turned Pretty. For more updates, stay tuned!

Check official trailer: