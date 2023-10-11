The Rookie Season 6: Everything We Know So Far

The much-beloved police procedural crime drama, The Rookie, returned in the autumn of the previous year for a fifth season. As the days grow shorter and summer transitions into autumn, the question arises: will The Rookie Season 6 happen or not?

The Rookie originally debuted on ABC in 2018, introducing audiences to the character of John Nolan, portrayed by the talented Nathan Fillion. John Nolan, a middle-aged rookie, embarks on a unique journey by joining the ranks of the LAPD. Throughout its multiple seasons, the series delves into the intricacies of Nolan’s personal life, evolving relationships with fellow officers, and unwavering commitment to upholding justice.

Is The Rookie Season 6 Happening or not?

The exciting update is that there’s no doubt about the production of “The Rookie” Season 6; it is officially in the works! This confirmation came in April 2023, when ABC announced renewing the series for its sixth season.

The moment this news broke, Nathan Fillion expressed his elation on Instagram, celebrating the renewal with heartfelt words. He shared that he could not contain his pride in the show, demonstrating the strong bond and enthusiasm among the cast and crew for the forthcoming season.

There is no official release date for the upcoming season due to the ongoing labor strikes involving the Writers Guild of America (WGA) and the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA). Given these circumstances, the sixth season’s premiere may be postponed to the fall season or even later. The uncertainty surrounding the strikes has cast a shadow over many television series’ scheduling and production timelines.

What Will Happen in the Upcoming Chapter?

At the moment, we only know that Season 5 of “The Rookie” ended with a lot of trouble and a big question mark. The police station in Mid-Wilshire faced an unknown enemy, suggesting that more problems could be on the way in the future.

Who Is in the Cast of The Rookie Season 6?

The entire ensemble of “The Rookie” seems to be reprising their roles for Season 6. Nathan Fillion, the actor behind John Nolan, confirmed his return via Instagram. Similarly, Melissa O’Neill, the actress who portrays Lucy Chen, took to Instagram to ensure her comeback.

The fate of a particular cast member, Aaron Thorsen, portrayed by Tru Valentino, remains uncertain. In the concluding moments of Season 5, Aaron Thorsen’s character faced a life-threatening situation after being shot. The upcoming season holds the key to unraveling the mystery surrounding his destiny, as it promises to disclose whether the LAPD rookie will survive or meet a tragic end.

Below, you can find the roster of cast members who are expected to return in The Rookie Season 6.

Nathan Fillion as John Nolan

Melissa O’Neil as Lucy Chen

Eric Winter as Tim Bradford

Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez

Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper

Richard T. Jones as Wade Grey

Lisseth Chavez as Celina Juarez

Tru Valentino as Aaron Thorsen

Jenna Dewan as Bailey Nune

Shawn Ashmore as Wesley Evers

Is there a Trailer Available?

As the production of the forthcoming season has not yet commenced, there is currently no trailer available for the upcoming season. We encourage you to keep an eye out for the most recent updates regarding The Rookie Season 6 trailer and promotional content.

Where Can You Watch the Sixth Season?

“The Rookie” is an ABC original series, which means that once the new episodes are released, they will be available on ABC. It will also be available on Hulu, which Disney, the parent company of ABC, owns. Traditionally, the show airs on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern Time (ET) on the ABC channel. Additionally, for those who prefer to catch up later or want the flexibility of streaming, new episodes will likely be accessible on ABC’s official website or the corresponding mobile app, provided you have an account for access.

While specific details for The Rookie Season 6 remain a mystery, one thing is sure: the journey of John Nolan and the rest of the precinct promises to be filled with suspense, heartwarming moments, and plenty of surprises. So, gear up for another thrilling ride when The Rookie Season 6 hits our screens.

