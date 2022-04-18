The Magicians Season 6: Is it Canceled or Renewed on Netflix?

If you’re interested in fascinating magical dramas full of mysteries, Netflix has it for it. ‘The Magicians’, which was initially airing on Syfy, is now available on the streaming giant. However, whether there’s going to be another one of the magicians’ season 6 or not is still not clear.

Fans already know that the show is based on a novel of the same name. The first season premiered in May 2015, and in January 2019, Syfy premiered the fifth and final season of it. The story is about a school of magic where students find out that the magic world is more dangerous than they thought.

Quentin Coldwater enrolls at Brakebills University to study Magical Pedagogy in order to become a magician. Still, he soon realizes that the magical universe from his favorite childhood book is real, and it poses a threat to humanity. Meanwhile, his childhood friend Julia’s life is turned upside down when she is denied admittance to the school, and she seeks magic elsewhere.

Currently, the series has 5 seasons, and sadly it wouldn’t be able to renew for season 6. Despite the show’s enormous popularity, Syfy has decided to end it, and that’s sad news for all the fans who love seasons with unique stories like ‘The Magician.’ Because of you, magic will stay in our hearts forever,” Syfy said in an emotional statement applauding the outstanding crew, creators, cast, writers, and everyone who put effort into the series. Unfortunately, the decision of Syfy for ending the series disappointed the fans.

The Magicians Season 6 Is it Renewed or Canceled?

Well, fans, we are really sad to inform you, but the magicians isn’t renewed for a Season 6 at the moment. Syfy has decided to end the show after the fifth season.

The Magicians Season 6 Release Date

Unfortunately, as the show will not come back for a season 6, there’s no official releasing date. Syfy decided to end the show with 5 seasons and 13 episodes each. People are still hoping there will be a new season for it, but it’s not possible, as the team clearly said this.

Episodes and Trailer

As we have already told fans above, the signs of a sixth season of the magician are quite bleak. But even if it’s going to happen, there won’t be any trailer or news for quite some time now. The production isn’t in the process so we can’t hope for it. Currently, the series has a total of 5 seasons with 13 episodes in each season that are premiered from December 16, 2015 to April 1, 2020.

The Magicians Season 6 Cast

If by any chance they will announce season 6, we can expect to see the following cast:

Stella Maeve as Jullia Wicker

Olivia Taylor Dudley as Alice Quinn

Hale Appleman as Eliot Waugh

William “Penny” Adiyodi (Arjun Gupta)

Margo Hanson (Summer Bishil)

Rick Worthy as Henry Fogg

Jade Tailor in the role of Kady Orloff-Diaz

Brittany Curran in the role of Fen

Trevor Einhorn in the role of Josh Hoberman

The Magicians Season 6 Plot

The story follows Quentin Coldwater’s life, who and his best friend James and Julia attend high school. He loves a series of books, ‘ Fillory and Further’, which mention the story of a magical land called Fillory. So he got into Brakebills college of magical pedagogy, the only magic school in North America. He soon finds out that the world of magic is difficult and he has to learn the movement of hands and other old languages. He also learns about friendship, love, sex, drink, and boredom, among other things, in college.

However, something is lacking. Magic does not provide Quentin the joy and adventure he had hoped for. In the days following graduation, he and his friends discover a surprising discovery: Fillory is real. However, Quentin’s fantasy country proves to be far darker and more frightening than he could have anticipated. His boyhood fantasy turns into a nightmare, complete with a startling revelation. The Magicians boldly pushes into unknown literary land, depicting magic as practiced by actual people, with their unpredictable needs and volatile emotions, at once psychologically devastating and magnificently captivating. Lev Grossman presents a universe where good and evil aren’t black and white, love and sex aren’t simple or innocent, and power comes at a horrible cost.

It’s difficult to say goodbye to The Magicians, a beloved series. We enjoyed all of the prior seasons and wished for more, but sadly, all beautiful things come to an end eventually.

Editor’s pick on what to watch next:

Choose Or Die Cast, Plot, Trailer and Release Date

My Girlfriend is an Alien Season 2 Cast, Plot, Trailer, Release Date

Cruel Summer Season 2 Release Date, Filming, Plot and Much More

Locke and Key Season 3 Will the last Season On Netflix

The Wilds Season 2 Release Date, Plot and Cast Confirmed by Amazon Prime