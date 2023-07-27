Universal Unveils Trailer For First look of The Exorcist: Believer Along With Release Date

The beloved pulp fiction horror franchise, The Exorcist, is making a much-anticipated return after decades, and the excitement among fans is palpable. Under the oversight of David Gordon Green, the upcoming movie, The Exorcist: Believer, is set to mark the first trilogy instalment.

With a release date scheduled for October 13, 2023, just in time for Halloween, fans can hardly contain their eagerness to experience the terror again. However, the film faces tough competition with the release of Five Nights at Freddy’s in the same window.

The Exorcist: Believer and Its Sequel

Following The Exorcist: Believer, the journey will continue with The Exorcist: Deceiver, slated for release on April 18, 2025. The filmmakers are confident as they prepare to take audiences on a thrilling and horrifying ride.

An Unexpected Plot Twist

While fans might expect a recreation of the original plot, director David Gordon Green has a different vision. The plan is to continue the story from where it left off, heavily relying on the character portrayed by Leslie Odom Jr. This decision aims to entice old fans back to the theatres and rekindle excitement within The Exorcist fandom.

According to the official plot synopsis, The Exorcist: Believer ventures into a new dark chapter, maintaining the franchise’s essence while offering a fresh perspective on the storyline. The movie centres around Victor Fielding, played by Leslie Odom Jr., a single father who has been caring for his daughter, Angela, portrayed by Lidya Jewett, since the passing of his wife. Their lives turn sinister when Angela and her friend Katherine, played by Olivia Marcum, mysteriously disappear into the woods. When they return with no memory of the events, a chain of horrifying occurrences unfolds.

Determined to unravel the mystery behind their ordeal, Victor seeks help from Chris MacNeil, reprised by Ellen Burstyn, a character pivotal to the franchise’s history.

A Stellar Cast

The Exorcist: Believer boasts a talented ensemble cast. Ellen Burstyn reprises her iconic role as Chris MacNeil, adding depth to the film’s narrative. Leslie Odom Jr. takes on the part of Victor Fielding, while Jennifer Nettles portrays the mother of a possessed child. Lidya Jewett and Olivia Marcum deliver stellar performances as the young girls fall victim to evil spirits. Additionally, Ann Dowd makes a welcome return, further enriching the movie’s chilling atmosphere.

The cast includes Raphael Sbarge and Okwui Okpokwasili, whose roles remain undisclosed, leaving fans intrigued and eager to learn more as the release date approaches.

Unveiling the Eerie Trailer

For those who crave a sneak peek into the horror that awaits, the eerie The Exorcist: Believer trailer is now available for streaming. Prepare to be unnerved and captivated by the chilling imagery that sets the tone for this highly anticipated film.

Conclusion: A Spine-Chilling Return to Horror

As the release of The Exorcist: Believer draws nearer, fans eagerly anticipate the continuation of the iconic franchise. With a talented cast, a promising storyline, and the visionary direction of David Gordon Green, the movie promises to reignite the terror and fascination that made The Exorcist a horror classic. Stay tuned for further updates on this thrilling horror film, and brace yourselves for a haunting cinematic experience.

