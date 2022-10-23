The Devil’s Hour amazon release date, Trailer, Cast and Plot

Read this article to find out everything you need to know about the devil’s hour.

On Friday, October 28th, you can watch The Devil’s Hour, a supernatural crime thriller, exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. Starring Jessica Raine and Peter Capaldi, The Devil’s Hour is a mind-bending Prime Video thriller.

The Devil’s Hour Release Date

The series will be launched globally on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, October 28th, at 12 am PT. A total of 6 episodes will be hitting the site at once. We must say It’s releasing at an excellent time for a Halloween binge-watch!

What is The Devil’s Hour About?

A lady named Lucy is thrust into the heart of a manhunt for a serial killer when she awakes at the “hour of the devil,” meaning between 3 and 4 in the morning. Her eight-year-old kid is withdrawn and emotionless. Her mother often addresses an empty room. The echoes of a past existence still linger in her home.

Lucy’s name turns up mysteriously in connection with a series of violent deaths in the neighbourhood. She may finally get some of the answers that have eluded her for so long. Meanwhile, empathetic detective Ravi Dhillon leads a police quest for the elusive nomad Gideon, who has become the key suspect in a series of murders.

The Devil’s Hour Cast

Lucy, played by Jessica Raine (Call the Midwife, Patrick Melrose), is the protagonist and has a daily wake time of 3:33 am. Whereas Starstruck’s Nikesh Patel plays the lead role of empathetic investigator Ravi Dhillon, and Peter Capaldi (Doctor Who, The Thick of It) will play a nomadic recluse with a homicidal obsession. Here is a complete list of the cast of the Devil’s Hour:

Jessica Raine playing the role of Lucy

Peter Capaldi playing the role of Gideon

Nikesh Patel playing the role of Ravi

Meera Syal

Alex Ferns

Phil Dunster

Barbara Marten

Thomas Dominique

Rhiannon Harper-Rafferty

John Alastair

Sandra Huggett

Newcomer Benjamin Chiver

Trailer

Yes, two trailers for The Devil’s Hour have been released by Amazon Prime Video. To say the least, the trailers look incredibly creepy.

Check official Trailer A:

Check official Trailer B:

How to watch online?

The Devil’s hour will officially release on Amazon Prime. So all you need is a subscription to watch the series from the comfort of your home.

Episodes

In total, The Devil’s Hour has six episodes. Each episode will be approximately one-hour long.

Who is the Writer, Director and Producer of this Mind-Blowing Series?

Tom Moran is responsible for the series’ writing and creation; this is his first time serving as a showrunner on television. Johnny Allan and Isabelle Sieb are credited as the film’s directors. The show is being produced by Steven Moffat and Sue Vertue (Sherlock, Inside Man)

