Apple ECHO 3 series trailer Released: Release Date, Cast, Plot and Trailer

Echo 3 is the next big project of Apple TV+ which will soon make its debut! The series has already bagged mainstream actors, and the unique plot is also making it stand out. The first looks are also out! Apple released them officially a while ago. And from the actors’ expressions, it looks like the thriller will mess with our minds. It will make a perfect watch for the Winter season of 2022. We have summarized other relevant details about Apple Echo 3. So, continue reading the article!

Echo 3 is a product of various projects! It derives its inspiration from Omri Givon’s ‘When Heroes Fly’ and Amir Gutfreund’s novel. The novel and the series are still cherished for their contribution to the genre. So, the hype for the show is understandable!

When will the Apple Echo 3 be released?

Well, you don’t need to worry about the premiere of the Echo 3 because it will be released before 2022 ends. Apple TV+ has confirmed that the series will debut with the first three episodes on 23rd November 2022. The rest of the episodes will follow the weekly schedule. A new Echo 3 episode will grace your screens every Friday until 13th January 2023.

There are a total of 10 episodes in the series. Apple has not yet announced whether there will be more seasons for the show or not. But it depends on how well the series does regarding ratings and viewership.

Dune Part 2 Release Date Moved Further Again

Enola Holmes 2 Release Date and Teaser Images Revealed

Who is in the cast of Apple Echo 3?

We have Luke Evans, Michiel Huisman, and Jessica Ann Collins as the main lead. Evans will star as Bambi, Jessica as Amber, and Huisman as Prince.

We also have Martina Gusman as Violetta, who is a political columnist. Alongside her, James Udom, Maria Del Rosario, Alejandro Furth, and Juan Pablo Raba are also part of the show. Moreover, also expect a special guest appearance of Bradley Whitford. We are unsure what role Whitford will play or which episode he’ll appear in. But as the episodes start rolling in, it will become clearer!

Is there a trailer for Apple Echo 3?

Yes, the trailer for Echo 3 is now out! You can watch it on YouTube.

Check official trailer:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

What is the plot of Echo 3?

As it must be already clear, the show is a thriller! And brace yourself because there is also a lot of action in it. Primarily, the show will focus on Amber Chesborough, a talented young scientist. She belongs to an American family whose everything is Amber. Everything goes South when Amber suddenly disappears from the face of the earth. Well, maybe that is an exaggeration! But to be precise, Amber goes missing from the Colombia-Venezuela Border.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians: Release Date, Cast, Plot and Everything You Must Know

Is there a Sing 3? What is its Release Date, Cast, Plot and Trailer

R.I.P.D. 2: Rise of the Damned Trailer Released with Blu-Ray Print Release Date

She’s a significant person to her family. So, they don’t take her disappearance lightly. Each member strives hard to bring her back. They include; Bambi (brother) and Prince (husband). Prince and Bambi have a complicated history. However, their love for Amber and their impressive military experience is the only thing that is common between them.

So, these two men will go on a quest to bring back Amber. Along this journey, they’ll come across various people who will play an essential part in the show’s storyline.

Well, that was everything relevant that you needed to know about Apple Echo 3. For more information, don’t forget to bookmark this page!