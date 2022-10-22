Maze Runner 4 movie Release Date Announced or Cancelled?

Maze Runner is a sci-fi movie that is based on a book that shares the same title by James Dashner. The movie is a perfect blend of adventure and action; if you have not watched it yet, you need to watch it. Ellen Goldsmith-Vein is the director of the previous movies. Not only the audience loved the movie, but the critics loved it too. With such popularity, the anticipation of the maze runner 4 movie release date is high. However, the main question is if there is a maze runner 4 movie release date. If you are looking forward to knowing about the maze runner 4 movie release date, cast, and book information, keep reading to know more.

Maze Runner 4 movie release date

Data indicates that even though the trilogy was a hit when released, its popularity is declining. Therefore, there is a strong possibility that the movie won’t be stretched further. Additionally, T.S. Nowlin, the movie’s screenwriter, once said that the Possibility of a fourth movie happening is much lower. Therefore, any announcement regarding the maze runner 4 movie release date has a slim possibility.

This news might be disappointing for many fans; however, at the time of writing, this is the movie’s status. Also, do not forget that many years have passed since the third movie was released. If a fourth movie was happening, there should have been an announcement regarding the maze runner 4 movie release date now.

Fifty Shades of Grey 4 movie release date, Cast, Plot and Trailer

Apple ECHO 3 series trailer Released: Release Date, Cast, Plot and Trailer

The Thin Possibility

Maze Runner 3 was out back in 2018. Considering the previous pattern, if a fourth movie is happening, the maze runner 4 movie release date will lie either in 2023 or 2024. It means that there should have been official confirmation regarding the same. However, there is no official news at present.

Plot

The Maze Runner book series currently covers six books. Three movies based on the book are already out. The fourth book is The Kill Order. However, it is a prequel series. If a fourth movie is out, we expect it to be based on The Kill Order. The book is set 13 years before the events that took place in The Maze Runner book.

The plot mostly revolves around Mark and Trinia, who survived the catastrophe. According to the plot of the book, the east end States are affected by the disease, rage, and lunacy. Also, this disease is mutating, which makes things furthermore difficult.

Dune Part 2 Release Date Moved Further Again

Enola Holmes 2 Release Date and Teaser Images Revealed

The Possibility Of Maze Runner 4 movie release date

The first three movies of Maze Runner were created with a budget of $157 million, and the box office collection was close to $950 million. Therefore, we can say that the movie was a success. This is one of the strongest reasons for the franchise to continue. However, it feels like the movie is currently going through finale syndrome.

However, it must be noted that each movie’s popularity is less than the previous one. Perhaps, this is the reason why makers are having a hard time thinking about the future of the fourth film.

Casts

If the fourth movie follows the plot of the book, we will see new faces. It is because the plot is such that it demands new casts. Therefore, it is safe to say that none of the original cast will return. The members of the previous movies were:

Dylan O’Brien

Kaya Scodelario

Will Poulter

Thomas Brodie-Sangster

Ki Hong Lee

Dexter Darden

Patricia Clarkson

Wes Ball directed the movie and T.S. Nowlin was the screenwriter. Both have confirmed that the Possibility of a fourth film happening is slim.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians: Release Date, Cast, Plot and Everything You Must Know

Wrap-Up

The crew involved in the making of the Maze Runner has confirmed that a fourth part happening is slim. At the time of writing, there is no news regarding maze runner 4 movie release date. We will update you as soon as new information is available regarding the same. Till then, stay hopeful.