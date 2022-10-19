Percy Jackson and the Olympians: Release Date, Cast, Plot and Everything You Must Know

Percy Jackson and the Olympians will be the next biggest project of Disney+. With the cast announcements, the team has already won the hearts of many fans worldwide. And not to forget, when the author himself is involved with the production of the adaptation, the series is bound to be stellar. With time passing, we gradually receive more information about the upcoming series. Below we have compiled everything relevant you need to know before the show goes on air. So, continue reading!

If we compare the upcoming adaptation with the several other adaptations that have been made based on the original series, you’ll be delighted to know that this is the best one so far. Rick Riordan, the author of the series, has previously admitted that he never really liked the films made about Percy Jackson because he had little to nothing to do with them. But this time, it is different.

As Disney+ has done the majority of things with his involvement. It seems like Riordan himself can’t wait for the show to premiere. His official Twitter account is flooded with updates. So, don’t forget to follow him there!

Who is in the Cast of Percy Jackson and the Olympians?

It is good to see that Disney+ is giving Riordan the upper hand in announcing major updates. The author recently announced three new cast members who have joined the series’ amazing cast. These actors will play the characters of Medusa, Areas, and Echidna. And thankfully, we have character details as well!

We have Jessica Parker Kennedy as Medusa, Adam Copeland as Ares, and Suzzanne Cryer as Echidna. These are just the new additions. Of course, there are other cast members as well.

Medusa is the snake-haired villain who ployed to turn Percy and co. Into stones. However, she is not as rude! According to Riordan, she is something as the character is also nice to some. It seems like Jessica is the perfect fit for the character because we have seen how well she had done her job in the previous series that she worked on.

On the other hand, Ares is a character who loves chaos and hates harmony. He will go to any lengths to ensure that there is no peace. Adam’s character in the Percy Jackson series is similar to his other characters. So, his audition tape was quite spot on. The casting directors themselves admitted to this fact.

Echidna, the third new character, is the one who will test Percy’s faith in God. In her way, she is unique and dangerous. And there are a lot more interesting facts about her character!

The official cast announcements were the first piece of information that we got from the author. In April of 2021, he was glad to break it to the fandom that the work on the series had begun. He was the one who introduced the child actor who would play the most important role of Percy Jackson. He is no other than Walker Scobell. Surprisingly the actor does not have a lot of prior experience in acting. And his only project up to date is ‘The Adam Project.’ But the fans are quite content with the casting for Percy’s character. This is because the actor carries the same aura as Percy.

After a while, Riordan also solidified the trio. Leah Seva Jeffries will play Annabeth Chase, and along with her, Aryan Simhadri will portray the character of Grover Underwood. This update also received supporting views from the fans. Because it seems like the child actors are fit for their job despite having little acting experience. To sum up the other casting details, we have curated the following list:

Dior Goodjohn as Clarisse La Rue

Charlie Bushnell as Luke Castellan

Olivea Morton as Nancy Bobofit

Virginia Kull as Sally

Glynn Turman as Chiron

Jason Mantzoukas as Dionysus

Megan Mullally as Alecto

Timm Sharp as Gabe

Of course, this is not the final list of all the cast members. We’ll be receiving more casting details as time goes on. So, ensure you follow the relevant pages on Twitter and other social media apps to stay up to date.

When will Percy Jackson and the Olympians Release?

Disney+ has not announced the official release date for the series, Percy Jackson and the Olympians. And it doesn’t look like we’ll be getting it anytime soon as the filming and production for Percy Jackson and the Olympians are still underway. According to experts’ speculations, we will likely get to see Percy and the gang latest by 2024. Who knows, if we are lucky enough, we might get it sooner. However, the officials haven’t confirmed this yet.

Riordan also announced that there are a total of 8 episodes in the first season of Percy Jackson and the Olympians. The upcoming show will most likely adopt the weekly approach for the latest episodes.

The plot of Percy Jackson and the Olympians will be similar to the original storyline in the series. However, we do not know if it will tell the entire story in one go. Adapting one book per season will be a wiser decision. However, neither Disney+ nor Rick Riordan has given us any details about this. So, you’ll have to remain patient until we get the official plot synopsis.

So, that was everything you needed to know about Percy Jackson and the Olympians. For more information, don’t forget to bookmark this page!