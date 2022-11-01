Tesla Cybertruck Release Date, Price, Specifications: Everything You Must Know

During October’s quarterly financial results, Elon Musk made sure that the world and all shareholders know that the Tesla Cybertruck will soon be going into production. The electric pickup truck has had to face delays due to several reasons. But it seems like everything is now on the right track, and the Tesla Cybertruck will be available for release quite soon. Hence, here is everything you need to know about the much-awaited pickup truck, which looks nothing like any pickup truck ever produced to date.

Tesla Cybertruck Release Date

While the Ceo of Tesla, Elon Musk, has not revealed a release date for its much-awaited pickup truck, he has informed everyone concerned that production will begin by mid-2023.

During Tesla’s third-quarter profits, Elon Musk revealed that final adjustments were being made to the cybertruck, after which it will begin production. The pickup truck was initially supposed to begin production in 2021. The date was pushed back to 2022 due to the supply chain issues caused by the pandemic. However, this date, too, had to be changed as the covid 19 pandemic continued to affect the masses. The Russia-Ukraine conflict also helped delay production as manufacturers all around the world suffered with supply.

Hopefully, there will be no delays this time, as the Giga Texas factory has already begun the tooling phase. This means that the assembly line is being set up for production to begin as soon as possible.

Tesla Cybertruck Price

Since the Tesla Cybertruck is available in three different configurations, it has three different prices. These configurations are based on the number of electric motors available in each cybertruck, with the cost being directly proportional to the number of motors.

The cybertruck with a single motor costs $39,900, whereas the one with a double motor costs $49,900. The highest cost, i.e. $69,900, is of the Cybertruck with three electric motors. Musk has shared with analysts how he hopes that this new product by Tesla will be recession resilient.

Design

Pictures of the cybertruck are surfacing all over the internet. And it looks like the final design of the Tesla Cybertruck seems very similar to the initial 2019 concept, with the addition of a windscreen wiper and an alloy wheel design.

Moreover, Musk initially claimed that he wanted the truck to be a bit smaller so that it could fit right on European roads. However, after much discussion with the truck’s designer, Musk concluded that it wasn’t possible. He let everyone know this via a tweet:

“Reviewed design with Franz [von Holzhausen, Tesla’s chief designer] last night. Even 3% smaller is too small. Will be pretty much this size.”

Tesla Cybertruck Specifications

Tesla’s pickup truck with three electric motors will be able to accelerate from 0 to 60mph within 3 seconds. This time will get longer with the number of motors decreasing as the dual motor will take 4.5 seconds, and the single motor will take 6.5 seconds to achieve the same speed.

In terms of battery power and charging, it seems like the tri-motor will be able to travel up to 500 miles without a recharge. However, the tesla cybertruck with a dual motor will last for 300 miles, and the single motor cybertruck will only last for 250 miles.

Furthermore, the cybertruck is not just pretty to look at or comfortable to sit in; it’s also very useful. Its most expensive version will be able to tow 14,000 pounds. The single motor cybertruck will be able to tow 7500 pounds while the dual motor will be able to tow 10,000 pounds. The cybertruck also comes with a cargo bed which can be useful in carrying 3500 pounds. In addition to this, the 6.4-foot cargo bed that comes with the Cybertruck will not only offer 100 cubic feet of volume but also have a slide-out tailgate which can be doubled as a ramp so that four-wheelers, motorcycles or any similar vehicle can be loaded.

Interior

The inside of the cybertruck will look just as amazing as its exterior. Pictures of its interior show the seats are designed geometrically, and the dashboard has a marble effect. It’s clear that anyone driving the cybertruck will feel special and fancy.

It will also come with a 17-inch touchscreen and a steering wheel that is yoke shaped. It will be able to seat up to 6 people easily.

Will the Tesla Cybertruck be able to float on water like a boat?

Yes, the Ford F150 Lightning and Rivian R1T alternative is not just meant for the road and will be able to float water for a short period of time. So if you want to cross a river or a lake, you can easily do it while travelling in the Cybertruck. This was confirmed by Musk in September via a tweet.

Other projects Tesla has in the works

Besides the Tesla Cybertruck, Musk has other projects in work for Tesla. The production for the Tesla Semi lorry has begun already. In fact, it will be available for delivery from December 1, 2022, and Pepsi will be the first company to enjoy the new vehicle. The Tesla Semi Lorry will be cost-efficient in the long run and will cost 20 percent less per mile compared to the other diesel trucks available right now. It will also be faster, have better uphill performance and consist of “thermonuclear explosion-proof glass,” in the words of Elon Musk.

Moreover, Tesla is also now closer than ever to making the Optimus Robot a reality. A prototype of the robot walked on the stage and waved to everyone present at Tesla’s AI day. A video was also played to show everyone the progress that has been made in regard to the robot and the little chores that he is now able to do.

Currently, anyone in the US who wants to get their hands on the Tesla cybertruck before everyone else can pre-order it at Tesla’s official website for $100. The money you deposit during pre-ordering your pickup is fully refundable in case you change your mind before it releases.