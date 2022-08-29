Why did Sylvester Stallone Get Dog Tattoo on his Wife’s Tattoo?

The new Sylvester Stallone dog tattoo now replaces the tattoo he had of his wife’s face. Sylvester Stallone is unarguably one of the biggest movie stars that Hollywood has ever had. His immense fan following and commendable acting led him to be loved universally.

Sylvester married his wife, Jennifer Flavin, back in 1997. Ever since, the pair seemed to have a happy and stable marriage. Unfortunately, after a solid 25 years of marriage, the couple called it quits as Flavin filed for divorce. Does the Sylvester Stallone dog tattoo have anything to do with the couple’s impending divorce? Here is a look back into this star couple’s relationship and downfall.

Sylvester Stallone is a veteran actor who has been in the industry for almost 50 years. Throughout his career, he provided the Hollywood industry with some of the biggest hits and amassed an enormous fan following. He rose to fame following his role of Rocky Balboa in the cult favourite Rocky franchise. His role as John Rambo in First Blood also received much critical acclaim. The immensely talented actor had many honours to his name. This includesincludes a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and an International Boxing Hall. Further, he has numerous accolades to his name, including a Golden Globe Award for Best Supporting Actor.

James Hetfield divorce Filed Divorce After 25 Years of Marriage

Is Ariana Grande Gay?

Sylvester Stallone Dog Tattoo – And Relationship

Before marrying Flavin, Sylvestor was married and divorced twice. From his first wife, Sasha Czack, Stallone had two children, Sage Moonblood Stallone and Seargeoh. The Rocky actor met Jennifer Flavin in 1988, following his two divorces and the two soon hit it off. In the early 1990s, Stallone left Flavin to be with Janice Dickinson, who was pregnant with Stallone’s alleged daughter. However, a paternity test revealed the contrary and the two split. Stallone and Flavin finally tied the knot in May 1997.

The pair happily married for over two decades and only recently celebrated their 25-year silver jubilee. Flavin and Stallone have three daughters together, namely Sophia (25), Sistine (24), and Scarlet (20).

Is Mandy Moore pregnant?

Selena Gomez And Nick Jonas Dating History

Celebrating 25 Years of Togetherness

For years, the couple seemed to live happily together. For their 25th Anniversary, Stallone took to his Instagram to wish his wife on their 25th Anniversary.He captioned it,

“There are not enough words to describe what this incredibly selfless, dedicated, patient, the woman has meant to our lives, and I only wish they could be another 25! Thank you, sweetheart!”

Moreover, Jennifer Flavin also posted pictures of the two on her Instagram account and wished her husband a Happy 25th Anniversary. She stated,

“Happy 25th wedding anniversary to us! 🥰❤️❤️❤️ Thank you for always keeping me laughing, loving, and protecting our beautiful family!”

She further concludes her post by stating that their marriage keeps getting better and better each year.

Based on these adorable Instagram posts, no one could expect that there was trouble in paradise. Unfortunately, all was not as euphoriant as the pair made it out to be.

Jennifer Flavin Files for Divorce

After spending over three decades together (dating + married), the couple is finally calling it quits. 54-year-old Flavin filed a petition “for dissolution of marriage and other relief” from her 76-year-old husband, Stallone, on the 19th of August, 2022. The petition was filed in a court in Palm Beach County in Florida.

While talking to People magazine, Jennifer Flavin announced she filed for divorce from her husband, Sylvestor. She further added that although the pair would no longer share the marriage bond, she still treasures the past 30+ years of her life that she spent with the True Blood actor. Furthermore, Flavin asked that the media and fans provide her and her family privacy during these trivial times.

Further, Flavin shared a close-up picture of her hugging her three daughters and captioned it:

“The 4 of us forever”

All 3 of her daughters took to the comments section to express their love and support for their mother.

The International Boxing Hall of Famer chooses to keep his personal family life out of the media. Therefore, even in this regard, he decided to stay silent, for the most part. In a conversation with People magazine, the Rocky actor expressed his love for his family. He added that they are “privately” and “amicably” addressing their family issues.

Is Kylie Padilla pregnant?

Sylvestor Stallone Dog Tattoo

Amidst the constant media attention towards Stallone’s inevitable divorce, he gained attention through his latest tattoo. Sylvestor got her face tatted on his bicep in honour of his love for his wife. However, fans could not help but notice that the veteran actor covered up his wife’s face tattoo. The bicep now has the Sylvester Stallone dog tattoo instead.

While the actor did not directly comment on the change of tattoo, his publicist Michelle Bega came forth in support of him. She claimed that Stallone wanted to refresh the tattoo of Flavin. However, it did not work out as expected. As a result, he got the dog tattoo instead.

Jennifer Lopez wedding dress: Checkout the Beautiful Pics

For those who do not know, this is not just any random dog tattoo. The bull mastiff dog, Butkus, is from the actor’s popular Rocky films. The actor got the tattoo to honour Butkus, who died due to heart disease.

While both Stallone and his publicists try to cover up the apparent ink replacement, fans are quick to connect the dots. Regardless, we hope and wish the couple the best in their new paths in life.