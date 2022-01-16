Stranger Things Season 4 Trailer/ Plot and the Clues for the Next Season

‘This spring break is going to be the worst for Eleven and the gang’.

The Stranger Things is one of the most anticipated series of 2022. It’s been a long period since the release of season 3, and fans have been crazily waiting for season 4 of the series.

Stranger things is one of Netflix’s top shows released in 2016. The show is set in the ’90s in the fictional town of Hawkins, where strange and dark things started happening and a boy named will disappear.

Season 1 received an excellent response from the viewers and the critics. Resultantly, three more seasons premiered. The popularity of the show has increased with each passing season. The series scored an excellent IMDB rating of 8.7 out of 10.

Season 4 is taking quite a long to arrive. More than two years have elapsed since the premiere of season 3. Let’s see some intriguing theories, plot, release date, and more.

Stranger Things Season 4 Release Date

Sadly, the new year has arrived, but still, Netflix has not announced the premiere date of season 4 of the series. I know, folks! You must be desperately waiting for the updates on the release date. However, you have to wait a little longer.

We must thank the Title Tease video for Stranger Things season 4 released in November 2021. Due to the said trailer, we least know, Season 4 will premiere in Summer 2022. However, Netflix is yet to confirm the exact release date.

Stranger Things Season 4 Cast

Netflix has revealed the whole cast of the series. The main characters of the series are:

Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven / Jane Hopper

Noah Schnapp as Will Byers

Finn Wolfhard as Mike Wheeler

Winona Ryder as Joyce Byers

David Harbour as Jim Hoppe

Natalia Dyer as Nancy Wheeler

Charlie Heaton as Jonathan Byers

Gaten Matarazzo as Dustin Henderson

Caleb McLaughlin as Lucas Sinclair

Sadie Sink as Max Mayfield

Joe Keery as Steve Harrington

Priah Ferguson as Erica Sinclair

Maya Hawke as Robin Buckley

Jamie Campbell Bower as Peter Ballard

Cara Buono as Karen Wheeler

Brett Gelman as Murray Bauman

Eduardo Franco as Argyle

Joseph Quinn as Eddie Munson

The recurring characters of season 4 include:

Joe Chrest as Ted Wheeler

Matthew Modine as Martin Brenner

Tom Wlaschiha as Dmitri

Nikola Đuričko as Yuri

Joel Stoffer as Warden Hatch

Robert Englund as Victor Creel

Sherman Augustus as Lt. Colonel Sullivan

Mason Dye as Jason Carver

Amybeth McNulty as Vickie

Myles Truitt as Patrick

Regina Ting Chen as Ms. Kelly

Grace Van Dien as Chrissy

Tyner Rushing as Virginia Creel

Livi Burch as Alice Creel

Stranger Things Season 4 Trailer/ Plot and the Clues for the Next Season

Netflix has shared sneak peeks from the show from time to time with the fans. The latest sneak peek, or the official trailer of the season, premiered on November 6, 2021, with the caption ‘Welcome to California’.

From the trailer, it is clear that about six months have passed from events of season three. In season 3, Eleven with the family of Will left the Hawkins. In the trailer, Eleven talked to Mike in which she said that this spring break will be going to be the best. However, the situations in the trailer depicted otherwise.

Though she said everything was well in California and made lots of friends, the situation seemed the other way round. The Eleven has not adjusted to the new environment, and everybody was bullying her. On the other hand, a few bad people are behind Eleven, and the gang and Eleven are struggling for her release.

Unfortunately, it seems that Elvenwill does not get his power back in the upcoming season.

On the other hand, Jonathan Byers went to a secretive place to find something fishy. However, one big explosion happened. There is the theory of fans that Jonathan Byers might be dead in the accident.

Moreover, we are again going to meet the monster from Upside down.

Duffer Brothers said that the upcoming season would freak out the people.

Shawn Levy has said though season 4 is taking long, the season is worth waiting. The fans will not be disappointed with the series.

Stranger Things Season 4 Episodes Title

Netflix has officially confirmed that there are nine episodes in Season 4. The streaming giant has also revealed the titles of the series, which are as follows:

Episode One: The Hellfire Club”

Episode Two: Vecna’s Curse”

Episode Three: The Monster and the Superhero”

Episode Four: Dear Billy”

Episode Five: The Nina Project”

Episode Six: The Dive”

Episode Seven: The Massacre at Hawkins Lab”

Episode Eight: Papa”

EpisodeNine: The Piggyback”

Stranger Things (series ) Future

The future of stranger things is bright. Duffer’s brother has said that they are planning to do more seasons. However, the future of the series will depend on the success of season 4 of the series.