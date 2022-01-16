Stranger Things Season 4 Trailer/ Plot and the Clues for the Next Season

‘This spring break is going to be the worst for Eleven and the gang’.
The Stranger Things is one of the most anticipated series of 2022. It’s been a long period since the release of season 3, and fans have been crazily waiting for season 4 of the series.
Stranger things is one of Netflix’s top shows released in 2016. The show is set in the ’90s in the fictional town of Hawkins, where strange and dark things started happening and a boy named will disappear.
Season 1 received an excellent response from the viewers and the critics. Resultantly, three more seasons premiered. The popularity of the show has increased with each passing season. The series scored an excellent IMDB rating of 8.7 out of 10.
Season 4 is taking quite a long to arrive. More than two years have elapsed since the premiere of season 3. Let’s see some intriguing theories, plot, release date, and more.
Stranger Things Season 4 Release Date
Sadly, the new year has arrived, but still, Netflix has not announced the premiere date of season 4 of the series. I know, folks! You must be desperately waiting for the updates on the release date. However, you have to wait a little longer.
We must thank the Title Tease video for Stranger Things season 4 released in November 2021. Due to the said trailer, we least know, Season 4 will premiere in Summer 2022. However, Netflix is yet to confirm the exact release date.
Stranger Things Season 4 Cast
Netflix has revealed the whole cast of the series. The main characters of the series are:
- Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven / Jane Hopper
- Noah Schnapp as Will Byers
- Finn Wolfhard as Mike Wheeler
- Winona Ryder as Joyce Byers
- David Harbour as Jim Hoppe
- Natalia Dyer as Nancy Wheeler
- Charlie Heaton as Jonathan Byers
- Gaten Matarazzo as Dustin Henderson
- Caleb McLaughlin as Lucas Sinclair
- Sadie Sink as Max Mayfield
- Joe Keery as Steve Harrington
- Priah Ferguson as Erica Sinclair
- Maya Hawke as Robin Buckley
- Jamie Campbell Bower as Peter Ballard
- Cara Buono as Karen Wheeler
- Brett Gelman as Murray Bauman
- Eduardo Franco as Argyle
- Joseph Quinn as Eddie Munson
The recurring characters of season 4 include:
- Joe Chrest as Ted Wheeler
- Matthew Modine as Martin Brenner
- Tom Wlaschiha as Dmitri
- Nikola Đuričko as Yuri
- Joel Stoffer as Warden Hatch
- Robert Englund as Victor Creel
- Sherman Augustus as Lt. Colonel Sullivan
- Mason Dye as Jason Carver
- Amybeth McNulty as Vickie
- Myles Truitt as Patrick
- Regina Ting Chen as Ms. Kelly
- Grace Van Dien as Chrissy
- Tyner Rushing as Virginia Creel
- Livi Burch as Alice Creel
Stranger Things Season 4 Trailer/ Plot and the Clues for the Next Season
Netflix has shared sneak peeks from the show from time to time with the fans. The latest sneak peek, or the official trailer of the season, premiered on November 6, 2021, with the caption ‘Welcome to California’.
From the trailer, it is clear that about six months have passed from events of season three. In season 3, Eleven with the family of Will left the Hawkins. In the trailer, Eleven talked to Mike in which she said that this spring break will be going to be the best. However, the situations in the trailer depicted otherwise.
Though she said everything was well in California and made lots of friends, the situation seemed the other way round. The Eleven has not adjusted to the new environment, and everybody was bullying her. On the other hand, a few bad people are behind Eleven, and the gang and Eleven are struggling for her release.
Unfortunately, it seems that Elvenwill does not get his power back in the upcoming season.
On the other hand, Jonathan Byers went to a secretive place to find something fishy. However, one big explosion happened. There is the theory of fans that Jonathan Byers might be dead in the accident.
Moreover, we are again going to meet the monster from Upside down.
Duffer Brothers said that the upcoming season would freak out the people.
Shawn Levy has said though season 4 is taking long, the season is worth waiting. The fans will not be disappointed with the series.
Stranger Things Season 4 Episodes Title
Netflix has officially confirmed that there are nine episodes in Season 4. The streaming giant has also revealed the titles of the series, which are as follows:
Episode One: The Hellfire Club”
Episode Two: Vecna’s Curse”
Episode Three: The Monster and the Superhero”
Episode Four: Dear Billy”
Episode Five: The Nina Project”
Episode Six: The Dive”
Episode Seven: The Massacre at Hawkins Lab”
Episode Eight: Papa”
EpisodeNine: The Piggyback”
Stranger Things (series ) Future
The future of stranger things is bright. Duffer’s brother has said that they are planning to do more seasons. However, the future of the series will depend on the success of season 4 of the series.
