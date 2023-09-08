Star Wars: Bad Batch Season 3 Production Unaffected by Studio Closure

George Lucas’ Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 3 has been a hot topic of discussion for fans, and the good news is that it is shaping up quite well despite the challenges faced in the world of TV production. Despite the ongoing writers’ strike in Hollywood and the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, the creative team behind Star Wars: Bad Batch Season 3 is keeping the excitement intact. However, the previous two seasons of the American science-fiction television series left a lasting impression on viewers, and fans hope to stay on the edge of their seats during Star Wars: Bad Batch Season 3.

Studio Closure Does Not Affect Star Wars: Bad Batch Season 3

Despite closing a division at ILM, the talented animators at Lucasfilm have assured us that the third upcoming season of Star Wars: Bad Batch will continue. This is not it; fans can look forward to Star Wars: Bad Batch season 3 and Tales of the Jedi season 2 coming soon. Lucasfilm made the announcement that ILM Singapore’s studio would be closing its doors. This branch was initially set up to support the creation of Star Wars: The Clone Wars. However, the team in Singapore shifted their focus to creating CG shots for Hollywood productions but faced economic challenges that led to this decision.

However, it is worth noting that these animated projects seem unaffected by the ongoing Hollywood strikes. At the same time, the animators are not part of the striking guilds; some of the writers, like Filoni and The Bad Batch’s showrunners, are. However, work on these projects continues as planned, indicating that writing and voice recording were completed before the strikes, which could have been up to a year ago, given the lengthy animation process. In short, Star Wars animation will proceed without disruption, bringing us fresh adventures with Star Wars: Bad Batch Season 3 and Tales of the Jedi next year.

The Take of Joel Aron on the Closure

Joel Aron, the Director of Cinematography, Lighting & VFX at Lucasfilm Animation Studio, wanted to clear up any worries about a halt in Star Wars animation. He emphasized that this closure does not affect their operations. Moreover, the Lucasfilm Animation team has always been based at Skywalker Ranch and is currently in San Francisco or working remotely. They are still working on Star Wars: Bad Batch season 3 and Tales of the Jedi, collaborating with the Taiwanese studio CGCG for these 3D-animated series.

While there were concerns that the closure of ILM Singapore might jeopardize future Star Wars animated series, rest assured that it will not. The acclaimed series Star Wars: Bad Batch season 3 will mark the conclusion of the series and is expected to premiere sometime in 2024. The same goes for Tales of the Jedi season 2, with creator Dave Filoni taking a more direct role. The specific Jedi characters for this anthology’s second installment have not been revealed yet, and their stories can span any era within the Star Wars universe.

After the thrilling events of Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2, the exciting news from Star Wars Celebration Europe 2023 regarding Star Wars: Bad Batch Season 3 was nothing short of exhilarating. According to the show’s officials, Star Wars: Bad Batch Season 3 will hit Disney+ in 2024.

Final Thoughts

Also, the director of cinematography took to X to give information about the progress of Star Wars: Bad Batch Season 3. Executive producer Brad Rau, head writer Jennifer Corbett, and Athena Portillo shared this fantastic update during the Bad Batch panel. And here is the bittersweet part: Star Wars: Bad Batch Season 3 will be the grand finale as Lucasfilm wraps up this chapter of the story. So, stay connected to learn everything about the upcoming, unaffected, fan-favorite series Star Wars: Bad Batch Season 3.

