Space Force Season 2 Release Date, Cast, and more

Season 1, which ended in May 2020, was a hit on the screen. And since then, fans have been looking for any information they can get on Space Force season 2. Well, the good news is that the comedy show is definitely back for another season. And its production is already under construction in Vancouver. But that doesn’t imply it will air this year. After all, post-production also takes time. Moreover, filming is still going to take some time. So, if you want to know more about Space Force season 2 and when it will release, keep reading.

Space Force Season 2 Release Date

The audience is eager for the comedy series to show the charm and giggles like the last Space Force season which aired in 2020. However, Netflix hasn’t announced an official release date. And they probably won’t anytime soon. As production is still ongoing.

According to us, the second season will release in early or mid 2022. Also, as soon as an official release date is announced, we will share it with you.

Cast

Without the characters who play a firm leader based on completeness and leadership, the fun in the show will not be the same. Wait, then, for an even intriguing one to take over their character.

Steve Carell as Mark Naird

Lisa Kudrow as Maggie

John Malkovich as Dr. Mallory

Ben Schwartz as Tony

Tawny Newsome as Angela

Jimmy O Yang as Chan

Diana Silvers as Erin

Don Lake as Naird’s assistant

Alex Sparrow as Bobby

Jessica St. Clair as Kelly

Some appearances can also be expected to surprise and add to the existing mood aspect that floats into and out from season 2 of the Space Forces.

Space Force Season 2 Plot

After the Space Crew was left in a confused state, the 2nd season of the Space Force ended. This year it is expected that Angela and her team will leave the Chinese moon base unavailable. The situation will start. Later they discovered that they did the same thing and that confused them.

The trouble did not end here and continued with the expulsion of the four-star general Naird. On the other side, his wife Maggie, with her girlfriend, is fleeing from the prison. Their daughter Erin is being persecuted by both Naird and Maggie.

The storyline will take the public on an even more fun and amusing journey from the final place left.

Space Force Season 2 Trailer

The trailer is not yet released. And filming has begun just some while back. It will be some time until the trailer releases. We will update the page as soon as we have any information regarding the release of the trailer.